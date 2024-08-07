Sasamunga AHC Benefit from World Bank logistic support

Mrs Guenette Pitanoe

Mrs. Lilly Gata

In remote rural areas and villages in the Solomon Islands, access to basic health services and transport is a blessing. Sasamunga communities in South Choiseul is one of the many.

Sasamunga Area Health Clinic is situated by the coastline of Sasamunga, in Babatana Ward, South Choiseul. The clinic was established by the Methodist Church in year 1905 by the Methodist Church of Australia and New Zealand. The clinic currently has 21 staff and has a coverage of more than 6,000 people in South Choiseul as far as Posarae in Katupika Ward.

46-year-old Lilly Gata, mother of three, who is a Non-Communicable-Disease (NCD) patient travels a long distance regularly, to access health care at the clinic. Lily’s village, Tabasaru is around 3.6 km from the clinic, and this is a 45 minutes’ walk.

A softly spoken Lily tearfully shares her experiences with the MHMS Communication team who recently visited Sasamunga.

“Sometimes we travel by night walking during rainy bad weather or by boat. It is not easy, as a mother, if one of my children is sick, I have to carry my child all the way to the clinic”, says Lilly.

Seeking medical attention for both herself and her children and the wider Sasamunga community became easier with the arrival of the World Bank funded Cruiser under the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Project Management Unit (PMU) at the beginning of this year. The vehicle has made it easier for both community members to seek medical attention at the hospital and for staff to commute to and from work, especially during bad weather and late hours.

“The elderly and those who could not walk and have weekly appointments at the clinic now find it easier. We just call the clinic logistic person and he picks us up at our respective houses and for this we are very thankful to the Ministry through the World Bank health project support for the gift”, said Ms Lilly.

60-year-old Mrs Guennette Pitanoe from Vavudu Village is another community member who spoke to the MHMS Communications team in Sasamunga. She lives one and half kilometers away from the clinic. Mrs Pitanoe is a cancer patient who had surgery in 2019 and has had difficulties walking ever since.

“Before the vehicle was donated, I use to travel to the clinic for my weekly appointments by boat. Sometimes when there was no fuel, I have no choice but to stay back at home,” said Mrs. Pitanoe.

She tearfully expresses her appreciation for the vehicle donation to Sasamunga clinic. It made life bearable for her.

“I am so grateful to the Ministry and World Bank for this donated vehicle. Without this vehicle I would not be able to visit the clinic”, said an emotional Guenette.

She says the donated vehicle has also impacted on the lives of other sick patients and people with disabilities in the community and for that they remain very grateful.

“A women’s group will arrive at Sasamunga Station and host an event next week and I am very happy and looking forward to attend the event because the vehicle will assist in transporting me, other elderly women and women with disability to attend the event. By attending community events and activities, this will also add to my mental wellbeing”, said Mrs. Pitanoe.

She thanked the Sasamunga AHC Hospital Secretary Rev. Caleb Kotali for his warm heart in allowing the old and those living with disability to be able to access the vehicle when the need arose.

Ends///….