Hon. Jimson Fiau Tanangada commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the U.S

Hon. Jimson Fiau Tanangada, the Minister of Police, National Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS) in the Solomon Islands, commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps by honoring the Guadalcanal scouts who significantly contributed alongside American forces during World War II.

This ceremony took place at notable memorials on Guadalcanal, underscoring the vital role these scouts played in the Pacific theater.

During the event, Minister Tanangada laid wreaths at two important sites: the WWII Guadalcanal American Memorial Skyline and the Solomon Scouts and Coastwatchers Memorial located at Commonwealth Street, Pt. Cruz.

These acts served to recognize the bravery and sacrifices of the local scouts, emphasizing their collaboration with U.S. Marines during a crucial period in history.

