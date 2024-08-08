RSIPF Commanders boosted with command capability workshop

Honiara based commanders of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) boosted with a two day workshop on command capability at Rove police headquarter recently.

The two day workshop was conducted by the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) with the aim of strengthening the command ability of senior officers and cultivating their leadership for better tactical planning, conflict management, and emergency handling.

During the workshop, the Deputy Commissioner of CPLT, Prof. Zhang Bing, and instructors of the CPLT shared their theoretical knowledge and practical experience of police command and operation. He explained to participants the principles, methods and procedures of police command.

The course participants analyzed and reviewed real cases of various emergencies, personal protection, equipment use, command procedures, tactical measures, and risk control which led to a deeper understanding of law enforcement, including its complexity, randomness, timeliness and risk.

Several simulated scenarios such as burglary, assault, and traffic accidents, were discussed during the workshop for participating commanders to refine their tactics, techniques and procedures.

Commanders have conducted on-site command training in groups. They respond quickly and cooperate closely to address their tasks safely and efficiently, which shows professional qualities of RSIPF commanders.

After the course, CPLT and RSIPF commanders exchange views of the police command systems, including liaison, dispatch, coordination, and cooperation in China and the Solomon Islands.

CPLT and RSIPF commanders have more understanding and inspiration for tactical command through in-depth discussions on the common problems of the on-site command in both countries.

A participating commander who decided not to reveal his name said that the seminar boosted the sense of responsibility and mission of police career.

He would apply the knowledge learned to future duty and law enforcement, better play the positive role of on-site command in police operations, and constantly improve the police consciousness of serving the people of Solomon Islands.

Deputy Teamleader of CPLT, Prof. Zhang Bing, held a lecture for RSIPF commanders

Deputy Commissioner NSOS, Mr. Ian Vaevaso, delivered remarks during the workshop

RSIPF Press