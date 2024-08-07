Arts grants recipients announced
CANADA, August 7 - More Island artists are receiving funding through Island arts grants programs.
The Indigenous Arts Grants and the PEI Arts Grants programs support, assist, and encourage the growth of the artistic community in PEI. Funding is available annually to Island-based professional artists through a peer-assessed application process. There are various streams through which artists can apply for support, such as the Create (Creation) Grant, the Share (Dissemination) Grant, and the Learn (Professional Development) Grant.
“As a young artist, receiving this grant is an incredible opportunity,” said visual artist Fairouz, founder of Fairouz Art. She plans to use the grant to bring to life her vision of a book lover’s dream room with a whimsical, fairy-inspired landscape. “This project symbolizes the transformative power of storytelling. I am looking forward to sharing the profound joy of reading and imagination with the community through my miniatures and stop-motion animation.”
The Prince Edward Island Arts Grants program was created in 2016 to support professional artists across the province. The Indigenous Arts Grants program was established three years ago to celebrate, highlight, support and encourage the artistic accomplishments of Mi’kmaq creators and other Indigenous artists of Epekwitk (PEI). These programs have funded over 185 artists and 285 projects over the last eight years, with a combined investment of $1,065,220.
“Our continued commitment to investing in Island artists is having a positive impact on the growth of our arts and culture sector. While we take in their work and celebrate their creativity, we are also giving established and emerging artists the opportunity to turn passions into sustainable livelihoods here in the province.”
- Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade, Gilles Arsenault
The 31 artists receiving funding through the 2024 Indigenous Arts Grants and Spring 2024 PEI Arts Grants program are:
Artist: Sophia Bourque
Artistic discipline: Crafts
Grant stream: Visual Arts Materials Grant
Artist: Grace Charron
Artistic discipline: Crafts
Grant stream: Visual Arts Materials Grant
Artist: Noella Moore
Artistic discipline: Visual arts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Ethan Peter-Paul
Artistic discipline: Crafts
Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant
Artist: Jolene Rolle
Artistic discipline: Crafts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Morgan Varis
Artistic discipline: Crafts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Charles Aondo
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant
Artist: Shane Arsenault
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Suzanne Campbell
Artistic discipline: Interdisciplinary
Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant
Artist: Millefiore Clarkes
Artistic discipline: Film and Media Arts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Brynn Cutcliffe
Artistic discipline: Theatre
Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant
Artist: Sarah Nicole Dart
Artistic discipline: Visual Arts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Kristian Williams Dart
Artistic discipline: Theatre
Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant
Artist: Ryan E. Drew
Artistic discipline: Interdisciplinary
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Leah Ellis
Artistic discipline: Interdisciplinary
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Adam Florian
Artistic discipline: Writing and Publishing
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Fairouz Gaballa
Artistic discipline: Visual Arts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Luka Hall
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Benton Hartley
Artistic discipline: Theatre
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Adam Hill
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant
Artist: JoAnna Howlett
Artistic discipline: Visual Arts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Emmanuelle LeBlanc
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Brenda Little
Artistic discipline: Writing and Publishing
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Alexandra MacLean
Artistic discipline: Theatre
Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant
Artist: Dylan Menzie
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant
Artist: Phil Mercier
Artistic discipline: Visual Arts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Scott Parsons
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Graham Putnam
Artistic discipline: Theatre
Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant
Artist: Ariel Sharratt
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Hans Wendt
Artistic discipline: Visual Arts
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant
Artist: Natalie Williams-Calhoun
Artistic discipline: Music
Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant