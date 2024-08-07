Arts grants recipients announced

CANADA, August 7 - More Island artists are receiving funding through Island arts grants programs.

The Indigenous Arts Grants and the PEI Arts Grants programs support, assist, and encourage the growth of the artistic community in PEI. Funding is available annually to Island-based professional artists through a peer-assessed application process. There are various streams through which artists can apply for support, such as the Create (Creation) Grant, the Share (Dissemination) Grant, and the Learn (Professional Development) Grant.

“As a young artist, receiving this grant is an incredible opportunity,” said visual artist Fairouz, founder of Fairouz Art. She plans to use the grant to bring to life her vision of a book lover’s dream room with a whimsical, fairy-inspired landscape. “This project symbolizes the transformative power of storytelling. I am looking forward to sharing the profound joy of reading and imagination with the community through my miniatures and stop-motion animation.”

The Prince Edward Island Arts Grants program was created in 2016 to support professional artists across the province. The Indigenous Arts Grants program was established three years ago to celebrate, highlight, support and encourage the artistic accomplishments of Mi’kmaq creators and other Indigenous artists of Epekwitk (PEI). These programs have funded over 185 artists and 285 projects over the last eight years, with a combined investment of $1,065,220.

“Our continued commitment to investing in Island artists is having a positive impact on the growth of our arts and culture sector. While we take in their work and celebrate their creativity, we are also giving established and emerging artists the opportunity to turn passions into sustainable livelihoods here in the province.” - Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade, Gilles Arsenault

Learn more about the Indigenous Arts Grant and the PEI Arts Grant.



Backgrounder:



The 31 artists receiving funding through the 2024 Indigenous Arts Grants and Spring 2024 PEI Arts Grants program are:

Artist: Sophia Bourque

Artistic discipline: Crafts

Grant stream: Visual Arts Materials Grant

Artist: Grace Charron

Artistic discipline: Crafts

Grant stream: Visual Arts Materials Grant

Artist: Noella Moore

Artistic discipline: Visual arts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Ethan Peter-Paul

Artistic discipline: Crafts

Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant

Artist: Jolene Rolle

Artistic discipline: Crafts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Morgan Varis

Artistic discipline: Crafts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Charles Aondo

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant

Artist: Shane Arsenault

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Suzanne Campbell

Artistic discipline: Interdisciplinary

Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant

Artist: Millefiore Clarkes

Artistic discipline: Film and Media Arts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Brynn Cutcliffe

Artistic discipline: Theatre

Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant

Artist: Sarah Nicole Dart

Artistic discipline: Visual Arts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Kristian Williams Dart

Artistic discipline: Theatre

Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant

Artist: Ryan E. Drew

Artistic discipline: Interdisciplinary

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Leah Ellis

Artistic discipline: Interdisciplinary

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Adam Florian

Artistic discipline: Writing and Publishing

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Fairouz Gaballa

Artistic discipline: Visual Arts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Luka Hall

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Benton Hartley

Artistic discipline: Theatre

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Adam Hill

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant

Artist: JoAnna Howlett

Artistic discipline: Visual Arts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Emmanuelle LeBlanc

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Brenda Little

Artistic discipline: Writing and Publishing

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Alexandra MacLean

Artistic discipline: Theatre

Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant

Artist: Dylan Menzie

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Share (Dissemination) Grant

Artist: Phil Mercier

Artistic discipline: Visual Arts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Scott Parsons

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Graham Putnam

Artistic discipline: Theatre

Grant stream: Learn (Professional Development) Grant

Artist: Ariel Sharratt

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Hans Wendt

Artistic discipline: Visual Arts

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

Artist: Natalie Williams-Calhoun

Artistic discipline: Music

Grant stream: Create (Creation) Grant

