Governor Newsom announces appointments 8.7.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kirk Haynes, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections, where he has served since 2021. Haynes has been Chief Probation Officer at the Fresno County Probation Department since 2018, where he has held several roles since 1994, including Job Specialist, Deputy Probation Officer I-IV, Probation Services Manager and Probation Division Director. Haynes was a CORE Program Instructor for the State Center Regional Training Facility, Police Academy from 2012 to 2018. He was an Eligibility Worker for the Fresno County Department of Social Services in 1994. Haynes earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Policy Management from the University of Oregon. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Haynes is a Democrat.

William “Bill” Scott, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Scott has served as Chief of Police for the City of San Francisco since 2017. He was Deputy Chief of Police at the Los Angeles Police Department from 2015 to 2017, where he was a Police Officer from 1989 to 2015. Scott is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Scott is a Democrat.

Leanna Lundy, of Tehachapi, has been appointed Warden at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, where she has served as Acting Warden since 2023. Lundy was Warden at California City Correctional Facility from 2021 to 2023, where she was Chief Deputy Administrator in 2021. She held multiple positions at California Correctional Institution from 2008 to 2021, including Correctional Administrator, Chief Deputy Administrator, Captain and Correctional Lieutenant. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $187,884. Lundy is a Republican.

Hala Madanat, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee. Madanat has been Vice President for Research and Innovation at San Diego State University since 2022 and has served in several roles there since 2008, including Interim Vice President of Research and Innovation, Director, Professor, Associate Director and Associate Professor. Madanat is a member of the American Public Health Association and American Academy of Health Behavior. Madanat earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Sociology and a Master of Science degree in Community Health from Brigham Young University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Jordan. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Madanat is registered without party preference.

Brett Lockman, of Sonora, has been appointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. Lockman has been President of Sierra Biotensegrity since 2017. He was Medical Director of Pain Medicine for Adventist Health from 2018 to 2019. Lockman was Chief Executive Officer and President of Advanced Wellness Sports and Spine from 2011 to 2016. Lockman was a Staff Physician at the Carolina Back Institute from 2009 to 2010. He is a Member of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California. Lockman earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Physiology from Michigan State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lockman is a Republican.