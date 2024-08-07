H.R. 8914, University Accountability Act

H.R. 8914 would impose a penalty on universities that violate title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in programs and activities that receive federal funding. For tax-exempt universities required to file a federal income tax Form 990, the penalty would be the greater of $100,000 or 5 percent of the sum of compensation paid to private foundation managers and certain highly compensated employees. For tax-exempt universities not required to file a Form 990, including most public universities, the penalty would be $100,000. The bill also would require the Secretary of the Treasury to review the tax-exempt status of any university with multiple violations.