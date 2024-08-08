Marygrove Awnings Named One of 2024 Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the U.S.

Marygrove Awnings is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as one of the 2024 Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the U.S.

Being named one of the 2024 Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Small Businesses is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.” — Mike Falahee

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marygrove Awnings is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as one of the 2024 Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the U.S. To celebrate this prestigious honor, Marygrove is hosting a week-long celebration during National Awning Week from August 11-18, filled with special offers and exciting new features, as a thank you to its valued customers, team members and partners who helped them get there.

As part of the celebration, when purchasing a Marygrove awning during this week, customers will receive a free upgrade to the cutting-edge Smart Awning System. This system allows customers to control their awning with the exclusive Marygrove Pro app, making the outdoor experience more convenient and enjoyable than ever before.

Marygrove is also excited to announce the launch of their new 3D visualizer app, Marygrove Studio. This innovative tool transforms the awning-buying experience. During a 20-minute in-person appointment with one of our awning experts, customers can customize their awning live and see interactive demonstrations of the awning’s premium features. It’s a whole new way to envision and design the perfect outdoor space.

To make it even easier to get the perfect awning, Marygrove is offering special financing options, including 18-months with no interest.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! The Marygrove team is still buzzing from the grand reopening of the showroom on July 19, where they showcased their latest features and products. The event was a huge success, with live coverage from WJR radio, hosted by the wonderful Paul W Smith and our very own Mike Falahee, President of Marygrove Awnings. Guests enjoyed hands-on experiences with their products and the chance to see the new Marygrove Studio visualizer app in action.

Mike Falahee shared his thoughts on these exciting developments: "Being named one of the 2024 Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Small Businesses is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We’re committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions and exceptional service. The Marygrove Smart Awning System and Marygrove Studio, our new 3D visualizer app are just the latest examples of how we’re enhancing the customer experience."

Paul W. Smith added: "I’ve watched Marygrove Awnings grow from a small local business to a national leader in outdoor shade solutions. Their commitment to quality and innovation is truly impressive, and it’s no surprise they’ve earned a spot on the Inc 5000 list."

Marygrove invites you to join us for its week-long celebration during National Awning Week and take advantage of these exclusive offers. For more information about Marygrove Awnings, the Marygrove Smart Awning System, and the new Marygrove Studio app, please visit www.marygrove.com or contact them directly.

About Marygrove Awnings:

Marygrove Awnings is a premier provider of high-quality awnings and outdoor shade solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Marygrove has become a trusted name in the industry, offering a range of products designed to enhance outdoor living spaces.