Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,373 in the last 365 days.

Upper Salmon River Chinook Fishery update -8/7/2024

August 7, 2024

During the last open period of the Upper Salmon River Chinook fishery (August 1 – August 4), angler effort decreased slightly, but the average catch and harvest rates continued to improve. Angler effort was estimated at 429 hours which was about 100 hours lower than the previous week. We estimated that anglers harvested 38 adipose-clipped adult salmon and 69 adipose-clipped jack salmon. Average catch and harvest rates were at 3 and 4 hours per salmon, respectively, which were the best rates observed so far during the 2024 fishery.

Based on our federal permitting, the fishery will close this Saturday night, August 10th, at the end of legal fishing hours (10:00pm MST).  That means this is the last opportunity to get out and chase Chinook in the upper Salmon River this season, so get out there a give it a shot before it closes – river conditions are good and there are still fish in the system. 

Below is a summary of the weekly and season totals for angler effort and catch:

You just read:

Upper Salmon River Chinook Fishery update -8/7/2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more