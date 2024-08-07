Department of Health Distributes Free Potassium Iodide Tablets to Pennsylvanians Livi...

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on August 22 to Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. The DOH hosts an annual distribution event every summer. Chester and Montgomery counties will also hold distributions on August 23 and 24.

“Emergency preparedness is a critical part of public health, and that includes ensuring residents living and working near active nuclear facilities know what to do in case of an emergency,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Radiological emergencies are extremely rare, but when they do happen, it is important to have potassium iodide tablets on hand. The tablets should only be taken in the event of a nuclear emergency and when instructed to do so by state health officials. Please be aware that the tablets do expire after a few years, so please check yours and exchange them for new ones if necessary.”

Potassium Iodide (KI) can add another layer of protection when instructed to be used. It helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic. The tablets are safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women, people on thyroid medication, and children and infants.

Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials. Residents who already have KI tablets should check the expiration date of their doses and replace any expired medications. Expired tablets may be thrown into the regular trash but should not be flushed down the toilet or sink drain.

The state’s four active nuclear facilities are closely regulated, secured, and well-maintained. The Commonwealth’s active nuclear facilities are Beaver Valley Power Station, Limerick Generating Station, Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station.

The KI tablets are available to all Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s active nuclear power plants by visiting a distribution center listed on the dates below, calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH, or visiting a local department office or state health center. Individuals requesting KI tablets may do so for other family members or people who are unable to get the tablets on their own. School districts and employers within a 10-mile radius can also arrange to obtain their supply of KI tablets.

KI tablets will be distributed at the locations below at the listed dates and times. No appointment is necessary.

August 22 | 2:00 to 7:00 PM

Beaver Valley Power Station

Beaver Valley Mall, Center at the Mall, Unit #284, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca, PA, 15061

Limerick Generating Station

Keystone Fire Company, 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown, PA 19512

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA, 17566

Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Delta, PA, 17314

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station

Berwick City Hall, 1800 N. Market St., Berwick, PA 18603

Butler Township Municipal Building, 411 West Butler Drive, Drums, PA, 18222

Luzerne County Community College, Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect St., Nanticoke, PA, 18634

August 23 and August 24 | 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM (Chester County only):

Kimberton Fire Company, 2276 Kimberton Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460

(Note: Aug. 23 is bulk pick-up for businesses and organizations; Aug. 24 is for residents).

August 24 | 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Montgomery County only):

Information sheets explaining how many KI tablets should be taken, when to take the tablets, and how to store them are provided with the packages. Public health nurses can answer questions about the process over the phone.

Additional information on potassium iodide (KI) tablets and nuclear power plant safety can be found on the Department of Health’s website.

