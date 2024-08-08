Premio Inc. Joins NVIDIA® Embedded Compute Competency for the Jetson™ Ecosystem with JCO Series AI Edge PCs

Premio now joins NVIDIA Jetson Partner Network

Premio Inc. announces its official induction into NVIDIA® Embedded Compute Competency under the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Program

GREATER LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in edge and embedded computing technology for 35+ years, announces its official induction into NVIDIA® Embedded Compute Competency under the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Program. This strategic collaboration underscores Premio Inc.’s commitment to pioneering advancements in AI and edge computing, further enhancing its capabilities within the NVIDIA Jetson™ ecosystem as a hardware provider for off-the-shelf NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ computing systems.

“Joining NVIDIA’s Embedded Compute Competency with our JCO Series Edge AI computer is a significant milestone in order to meet the evolving technology demands for our embedded and edge computing solutions over Premio’s three-decade long heritage,” said Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio Inc. “This partnership empowers us to push the boundaries of innovation in AI and edge computing, providing our customers with unparalleled solutions that harnesses the full potential of NVIDIA’s Jetson embedded computing platform.”

As an NVIDIA Partner, Premio Inc leverages cutting-edge technology for AI Inference at the edge. This partnership empowers Premio to push the boundaries of innovation and productization for its portfolio of ruggedized computing hardware in a new age of AI and edge computing. Customers looking to accelerate AI development, machine learning, and inference detection applications can standardize on optimized and certified edge computing hardware with ease for faster time to market. Additional capabilities include ODM customization, engineering and turnkey manufacturing for rapid deployment.

Premio Inc. will now offer customers a complete portfolio of NVIDIA Jetson Orin (AGX, NX, and Nano) computing platforms to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered robots for key industries in factory automation, medical imaging and diagnostics, public safety and security, intelligent transportation, and warehouse logistics.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

- Enhanced AI Capabilities: Access to NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Jetson platform and GPU technology, enabling rapid development of AI applications.

- Industry-Leading Solutions: Ruggedized Edge AI Computers (JCO Series), EDGEBoost Technology for AI performance acceleration and Rich I/O expansions, and Scalable NVIDIA Jetson Modules.

- Comprehensive Support: Leveraging NVIDIA’s extensive resources and expertise to ensure customer success and satisfaction.

- Faster Time to Market: Capabilities in ODM customization, engineering and turnkey manufacturing for rapid deployments in the USA.

NVIDIA’s Partner Network is designed to foster collaboration and growth, providing partners with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in the evolving technology landscape. As a member of this program, Premio Inc. will continue to drive innovation and deliver world-class solutions that meet the growing demands of AI and edge computing.

For more information about Premio Inc.’s AI and edge computing solutions using NVIDIA’s Jetson Platform, please visit: https://premioinc.com/collections/nvidia-jetson-solutions

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.