Grenada’s 50th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Banknote to begin Circulation

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the Government of Grenada has issued a $50 circulation banknote, in limited supply, to commemorate Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence (golden jubilee).

The $50 commemorative banknote is printed on polymer and is the same size as the $50 banknote series currently in circulation. The banknote is legal tender which means it could and should be used for every day transactions at shops, stores and supermarkets.

The Government of Grenada in collaboration with the ECCB has also made available a special Grenada $50 notepack for persons who wish to purchase the banknote as a keepsake. Interested persons may go to www.grenadaturns50.gd/purchase.

The $50 banknote will be issued only in Grenada but could be used in any of the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. The Grenada $50 will be available to the public via commercial banks and credit unions in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique from Thursday, 8 August 2024.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.

