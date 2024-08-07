ColoringBook.com, a Crayola® Products Distributor, includes Line of Bluey Products Manufactured by Crayola

As a Crayola wholesaler and distributor, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. is proud to be include the Bluey line of products in their line up.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these new Bluey products to our customers,"
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ColoringBook.com, a long-time distributor of Crayola® products, is excited to announce the inclusion of a new line of Bluey products manufactured by Crayola. These products are now available for sale at wholesale prices for small retailers, corporate entities, and independent orders, including churches, groups, clubs and organizations.

Bluey, the popular Australian animated television series, has taken the world by storm with its lovable characters and heartwarming storylines. Now, fans of the show can bring their favorite characters to life with the new line of Bluey products available for purchase from ColoringBook.com. From coloring books to crayons, these products are perfect for children and adults alike.

As a Crayola wholesaler and distributor, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. is proud to be include the Bluey line of products for wholesale and independent orders, to small shops, one off orders, corporate entities, groups, clubs and organizations. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Really Big Coloring Books® is dedicated to providing high-quality products that inspire creativity and imagination in children. The addition of Bluey products to their inventory further solidifies their commitment to offering the best products on the market. The company has access to nearly the entire Crayola product line.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these new Bluey products to our customers," said Wayne Bell, Founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com. "As a distributor of Crayola products, and a publisher of childrens books, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage children and foster their creativity. We believe that these Bluey products will do just that and we are excited to see the joy they will bring to families everywhere."

The new line of Bluey products from ColoringBook.com is now available for purchase. For more information on wholesale prices and ordering, please visit their website or contact their customer service team. Get ready to bring the world of Bluey into your home with these fun and colorful products from ColoringBook.com.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products.

