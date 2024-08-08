North America’s Largest Recycling Center Opens in Columbus, OH
$100 Million Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center Offers Recycling Plus Unique Interactive Education Center
Rumpke Waste & Recycling has opened North America's largest and most technologically-advanced recycling technology at 1190 Joyce Avenue in Columbus, OH.
— Andrew Rumpke
“The future of recycling is now. Our Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center ensures enough recycling capacity to serve the long-term needs as the region’s commercial development continues and the population tops an estimated 3 million,” said Andrew Rumpke, President at Rumpke.
“Rumpke is the market leader, providing an essential component of our region’s and country’s circular economy. Given our mission to deliver exceptional waste and recycling solutions to our customers and communities through a commitment to safety, service the environment and the growth of our people, we must always strategically plan well into the future to meet our customer’s needs by investing, innovating and providing the best options for society’s waste,“ added Rumpke.
The facility which processes material from 50 Ohio counties fuels the local circular economy. More than 90 percent of the material processed at the Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center goes to end-users in Ohio.
How The Technology Improves Recycling
This new state-of-the-art facility is a $100 million private investment
• The new 226,000 square-foot facility is the largest, most technologically advanced of its kind in North America.
• It increases processing capability from 160,000 tons of material a year to 250,000 tons.
• It increases material processing speed to a minimum of 60 tons per hour versus 30 tons per hour.
• It increases the material recovery rate to 98%.
• The facility is built with evolution in mind. Cranes inside the facility allow for equipment upgrades as future technology comes online and the composition of recycling material changes.
The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center contains the newest technology making recycling, easier, more accessible and cost effective. “The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center features the best recycling technology in the world providing us with the potential to sort more materials, more efficiently,” said Rumpke.
This material recovery facility includes 19 optic sorters, artificial intelligence, ballistic separators and trommel equipment. The recycling center has three tipping floors totaling 48,000 square feet. The main 32,000 square foot tipping area is for residential material, the second 11,000 square foot tipping floor is for commercial material and a third 5,000 square foot tipping floor is for material sampling and auditing which quickly provides municipal and commercial customers with a thorough evaluation of their recycling efforts, added Rumpke.
Prompting Recycling Through Public Education
Rumpke also created a 3,000 square foot education center designed in collaboration with COSI (the Center of Science & Industry) to help the public learn about recycling. Groups of people ages 10 and up can visit Rumpke.com to schedule tours starting in October. The hands -on exhibit allows visitors to shop at a sustainable market, scan products to determine recyclability, enjoy interactive video games, play with an interactive model of the recycling facility and see the products that recycling creates.
It's the Rumpke Recycling AND RESOURCE Center
Rumpke designed the facility with the community in mind. The first floor features a career center for Rumpke’s CDL, customer service, sales, leadership and continuing education programs. The second floor features a Research and Development Center, where schools and universities can work with Rumpke to research and study better ways to recycle. Rumpke has already cooperated with Ohio State students and hopes to work with other local schools.
Project Partners
Architect Moody Nolan designed the building. Elford, Inc. completed construction, Machinex built and installed the recycling equipment and Holt Experiential constructed the Rumpke Education Center.
About Rumpke: Rumpke Waste & Recycling has been committed to keeping neighborhoods and businesses clean and green since 1932 by providing environmentally friendly waste disposal solutions. Rumpke is one of the nation’s largest privately owned residential and commercial waste and recycling firms, providing service to areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and West Virginia. With 15 recycling facilities, including major material recovery facilities in Cincinnati and Columbus, as well as a one-of-a-kind glass processing facility in Dayton, Ohio, Rumpke is widely regarded as the recycling leader. Please visit www.rumpke.com for more information.
