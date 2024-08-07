Submit Release
STiCKi Unveils New Brand Identity After 26 Years as International Printing Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STiCKi, a leading print marketing and technology company based in San Diego, is proud to announce its rebrand from International Printing Solutions (IPS), a name synonymous with quality and innovation for nearly three decades. This rebrand marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, reflecting its expanded capabilities, modern approach, and commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of its clients.

Since its inception in 1998, International Printing Solutions has built a strong reputation for providing comprehensive printing, packaging, and marketing solutions. As the industry evolved, so did the company, embracing new technologies and expanding its services to include labels, promotional products, company stores, and warehouse and logistics solutions. The rebrand to STiCKi encapsulates this growth, underscoring the company's focus on delivering seamless, innovative solutions that stick with customers long after their projects are complete.

"The decision to rebrand was driven by our desire to better align our brand identity with the wide range of services we now offer," said Scott Thurman, CEO of STiCKi. "While our commitment to quality and customer service remains unchanged, STiCKi represents our forward-thinking approach and our dedication to helping our clients succeed in an increasingly digital and connected world."

STiCKi’s new identity is more than just a name change. It represents the company’s renewed focus on integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional printing expertise, providing clients with a holistic solution for their marketing needs. The rebrand also highlights STiCKi’s strategic move to enhance its presence in the digital space, offering advanced solutions that cater to the dynamic demands of modern businesses.

As part of the rebranding initiative, STiCKi has launched a new website and is introducing a refreshed visual identity, including a new logo that embodies the company’s modern, creative, and customer-centric ethos.

“We’re excited to embark on this new chapter as STiCKi,” added Thurman. “This rebrand represents the next phase of our journey, and we are committed to continuing to deliver the exceptional service and innovative solutions that our clients have come to expect from us.”

For more information about STiCKi and its services, please visit https://teamsticki.com/.

