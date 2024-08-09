A local restaurant is supporting their community: Join Them for a Charity Raffle Benefiting The Peggy Wood Foundation
This popular Thai restaurant in Kent is thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Foundation.
MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thai Palace believe in giving back to the community that has supported them throughout the years. So they are thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Hospital, a local institution dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare to their neighbours in need.
Event Details:
Date: 23rd August 2024
Time: 7pm
Location: Thai Palace Thai Palace, 106 Week Street, Maidstone, ME14 1RH
Why Peggy Wood Hospital?
Peggy Wood Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Maidstone community, offering compassionate care and medical services to countless families. Their commitment to improving health and well-being aligns perfectly with Thai Palace values. By participating in this raffle, you’ll be directly contributing to their mission of delivering top-notch healthcare.
How to Participate:
Tickets for this raffle are available for purchase at their restaurant starting today. Each ticket is priced at £2, and all proceeds will go directly to Peggy Wood Hospital. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning a fantastic prize.
Special Event Highlights:
15%-off Delicious Food: Enjoy their chef’s specials including their most popular dishes.
£125 star prize: The raffle winner will receive £125 gift voucher to spend at Thai Palace which can be redeemed for any occasion in 2024*
————
*Terms and conditions apply.
kandy Thanan
Thai Palace
1622756285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram