Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,043 in the last 365 days.

A local restaurant is supporting their community: Join Them for a Charity Raffle Benefiting The Peggy Wood Foundation

Thai Palace believe in giving back to the community

Join This Local Thai Restaurant for a Charity Raffle Benefiting Peggy Wood Hospital!

This popular Thai restaurant in Kent is thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Foundation.

We would be happy to come along and support and maybe even tell people a little bit more about the charity and how their support will make such a difference to patients and their families.”
— Claire Ashby (MAIDSTONE AND TUNBRIDGE WELLS NHS TRUST)

MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thai Palace believe in giving back to the community that has supported them throughout the years. So they are thrilled to announce a special charity raffle event benefiting Peggy Wood Hospital, a local institution dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare to their neighbours in need.

Event Details:
Date: 23rd August 2024
Time: 7pm
Location: Thai Palace Thai Palace, 106 Week Street, Maidstone, ME14 1RH

Why Peggy Wood Hospital?
Peggy Wood Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Maidstone community, offering compassionate care and medical services to countless families. Their commitment to improving health and well-being aligns perfectly with Thai Palace values. By participating in this raffle, you’ll be directly contributing to their mission of delivering top-notch healthcare.

How to Participate:
Tickets for this raffle are available for purchase at their restaurant starting today. Each ticket is priced at £2, and all proceeds will go directly to Peggy Wood Hospital. The more tickets you buy, the higher your chances of winning a fantastic prize.

Special Event Highlights:
15%-off Delicious Food: Enjoy their chef’s specials including their most popular dishes.

£125 star prize: The raffle winner will receive £125 gift voucher to spend at Thai Palace which can be redeemed for any occasion in 2024*

————

*Terms and conditions apply.

kandy Thanan
Thai Palace
1622756285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

A local restaurant is supporting their community: Join Them for a Charity Raffle Benefiting The Peggy Wood Foundation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more