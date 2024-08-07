Introducing Hiii Magazine, The New Face of Cannabis Media

Hiii Magazine The Genesis Issue Cover

The Quarterly Lifestyle Print Magazine Celebrating California Cannabis Culture is Now Available on Newsstands

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Say Hiii to a new kind of stoner. While media representation of cannabis culture is often one-note, Hiii Magazine is diving in to explore the multi-faceted worldview of the modern consumer.

In Los Angeles – from Malibu to Long Beach – Hiii will cover cannabis, trends, travel, fashion, music, dispensaries, plant medicine and more. Hiii’s lifestyle coverage seeks to normalize, celebrate, and advocate for society’s slow lurch toward returning to plant medicine, a higher consciousness, and bespoke healing modalities – all while keeping fun at the forefront.

With a circulation of 50,000, Hiii will be found in luxury food markets like Erewhon, Whole Foods, and Sprouts, as well as newsstands, Barnes and Noble, and all of the top dispensaries in Los Angeles. For its launch weekend, Hiii took over the iconic Beverly Hills Newsstand, covering every shelf with a copy of the magazine, leading to a viral post. This is where the digital and physical worlds create new paradigms.

Advertisers include lifestyle and luxury brands as well as high-end cannabis and CBD companies. For the magazine’s first year, Porsche signed on as the inside front ad to showcase the Clubsport’s natural-fiber body panels made from hemp and flax.

Hiii Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief, Rob Hill, has helped to launch seven magazines in his storied career. Co-Founder Pam Patterson, Creative Director, and founder of the award winning ad agency 14-forty and owner of The River, drives the look-and-feel of the publication.

“Whether it’s a gummy before bed, a J with a friend at the end of a long day, or an infused beverage at the cannabis lounge, cannabis is more accessible and socially acceptable than ever before. Hiii seeks to connect with the thoroughly modern consumer: a variety of people from all walks of life full of wit, style, and humor seeking a positive, plant-based force in our society,” says Rob Hill, Co-founder.

Co-founder Pam Patterson adds, “In these pages, we will honor the voices of the OGs in the weed world with thought-provoking stories, explore the impacts of humans on cannabis and cannabis on humans, be inspired by artists and activists, moved by musicians and poets, and thoughtfully reminded to stop and smell the flowers. This magazine is not just about marijuana. It’s about freedom, creativity, exploration, and supporting those who truly honor cannabis for all its power and potential. It’s about embracing the unconventional, challenging systems, and living life to its very finest."

Hiii will offer content for the cannabis enthusiasts and the curious alike – be it hunting for the fantastical Lemurian Shrooms in Mt. Shasta, heading to Anderson Valley’s The Madrones Inn for a sun-splashed weekend full of craft cannabis and Pinot, or catching up with Erykah Badu about her new brand, there’s so much more to weed than getting high.

To celebrate the magazine’s launch, Hiii will be taking over The Woods, Woody Harrelson’s famed dispensary and consumption lounge in West Hollywood, for a private party on Thursday, August 8th.

Hiii Magazine is now available across Los Angeles and can be ordered online at www.hiiimag.com. The magazine plans to expand into other legal cannabis markets in 2025.

Select products featured in Hiii Magazine can be purchased at Weedland.com and Flowerhead.co

For People Who Partake. More info at hiiimag.com