Governor Newsom proclaims California Panda Day

SACRAMENTO – With the public debut of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed August 8, 2024, as California Panda Day.



Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived at the San Diego Zoo earlier this summer and are the first giant pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years. The San Diego Zoo will celebrate the opening of Panda Ridge to visitors tomorrow.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

The bear has long held pride of place in California as a symbol of our state’s spirit and strength, from our state flag and seal to its enduring significance for Native American tribes across the state. This week, California is proud to celebrate another iconic bear as a pair of giant pandas make their public debut at the San Diego Zoo.



Yun Chuan and Xin Bao are the first giant pandas to enter the U.S. in more than two decades. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance was the first organization in the country to establish a cooperative panda conservation program, and their innovative conservation science has advanced efforts to protect and care for giant pandas around the world. A testament to their success, five-year-old Yun Chuan is the son of Zhen Zhen, a female panda born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007.



This conservation collaboration is part of California and China’s long history of working together towards shared goals. Building on our strong foundation of partnership and deep cultural and economic ties, I traveled to China last year to advance priority issues including climate action and economic development. We hope that the newly arrived panda “envoys of friendship” will lead to further exchanges and cooperation between California and China.



Giant pandas are beloved around the world and their conservation story is an inspiring example of strong partnerships and innovative strategies to protect the world’s natural heritage. As the San Diego Zoo welcomes visitors to Panda Ridge this week, I encourage Californians to take this unique opportunity to appreciate one of the most iconic wildlife species and recognize the important partnerships at work to help them thrive for generations to come.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim August 8, 2024, as “California Panda Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 7th day of August 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State