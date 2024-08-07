Inslee appoints Christine D. Hayes to Clark County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Christine D. Hayes to the Clark County Superior Court. She will fill a new, twelfth seat created by the Legislature in 2024.

Hayes has acquired a broad range of legal expertise in civil and criminal law throughout her career. She served for nearly five years as both city attorney and prosecuting attorney for the City of Battle Ground. As the city attorney, Hayes advised the city council and administration on policies and procedures, ordinances, resolutions, risk management, civil rights violation claims, law enforcement reform, land use matters, annexations and open public meetings and public records matters. As the prosecuting attorney, Hayes prosecuted all misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors for the cities of Battle Ground, Ridgefield and La Center. She also has extensive family law experience, including dissolutions, parenting plans, child support, parentage, adoptions, relocations, and civil protection orders. Currently, Hayes serves as a Clark County Superior Court commissioner, where she presides over eight dockets every week. In this role, she serves on several court-related committees geared towards improving court administrative functions and public services.

In addition to her demanding schedule as a judicial officer, Hayes is an active member of Inns of Court, an association of legal professionals who share a passion for professional excellence. She also serves as co-chair of the Juvenile Justice Council.

“Christine Hayes is dedicated to improving the judicial system and to her community. She is a tireless, well-respected and experienced judicial officer and lawyer, and she is well prepared to serve the Clark County community in this role,” said Inslee. “I’m pleased that she will bring her integrity, work ethic, creativity, experience and compassion to the Clark County Superior Court bench.”

Hayes earned her bachelor’s degree from the Western Washington University. She earned her law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.

Photo of Christine Hayes.