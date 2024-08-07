Highway 99 closures planned overnight for Steveston Interchange construction

CANADA, August 7 - Drivers are advised that Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed overnight starting late Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Steveston Interchange to allow crews to safely move heavy machinery across the highway as part of the Steveston Interchange Project.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured using the existing on- and off-ramps. The detour will be in effect beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 11 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 8 at 4:30 a.m.

Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may also be necessary during work. Access for emergency responders, residents and businesses will be maintained throughout this work.

Following that, Highway 99 traffic will be reduced to a minimum of one lane in each direction Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 11 at 5 a.m. The eastbound to northbound loop ramp will also be closed with traffic rerouted on site to access the north ramp. Drivers can expect delays on Highway 99 for these four nights and may want to consider alternative routes.

These lane restrictions are needed to begin building the bridge deck as part of Phase 1 of the Steveston Interchange Project.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour.

For updates, check: https://www.DriveBC.ca