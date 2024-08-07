Construction begins on North Vancouver elementary school expansion

CANADA, August 7 - Families in North Vancouver will soon have 145 more student spaces as construction begins on an expansion to Lynn Valley Elementary school.

“As more communities like North Vancouver experience population growth, our government is continuing to invest in building and expanding schools,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “I am proud that Lynn Valley Elementary will soon have space for more students and additional modern learning environments that will benefit this community for years to come.”

The Province is providing more than $9 million for the project, which will add six classrooms and allow the district to eliminate four portable classrooms in use at the school. The new classrooms are expected to be ready for students by spring 2026.

“I’m thrilled we are breaking ground on the expansion at Lynn Valley Elementary, which will provide more modern and safe learning environments for students and staff,” said Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour. “Lynn Valley is continuing to grow because it’s a fantastic place to live and our government is committed to ensuring families have the services they need.”

This project is part of the government’s $172 million in investments over the past seven years for new, expanded and upgraded schools in North Vancouver. This includes new funding for a 585-seat Cloverley Elementary school, funding for a prefabricated addition at Westview Elementary school, the recently completed seismic upgrades at Mountainside Secondary, and the seismic replacement and expansion at Handsworth Secondary.

“Adding capacity to accommodate our growing student population continues to be a top priority for our school district,” said Linda Munro, chair, North Vancouver Board of Education. “The board is pleased the ministry continues to recognize the importance of providing students and staff with modern, healthy and safe teaching and learning environments that encourage a real sense of belonging and community.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has approved $5.1 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in more than 35,000 new student spaces and almost 37,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for schools.

Learn More:

For information about the North Vancouver School District, visit: https://www.sd44.ca/

For information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects