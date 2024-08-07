Submit Release
New fishing pond created near Salmon

Access to the former gravel pit pond, named in honor of Val B. Johnson, exists due to an agreement with the Johnson Family, the property's owners. Val was an Air Force veteran, a past outfitter, and a highly esteemed teacher at Salmon High School for more than 25 years.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Johnson family to see Val’s vision of opening this pond to provide fishing opportunities for the public” Fish and Game regional fisheries manager Greg Schoby said. “It shows the commitment that Val and the Johnson family have to the community of Salmon and providing opportunities for future generations.” 

“We’d also like to thank Dahle’s Red-E-Mix, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation for their partnership in access to Johnson Pond,” Schoby added. 

