WTO announces first cohort of Young Trade Leaders

Aim of the Young Trade Leaders Programme

The Young Trade Leaders Programme has been established to bring young people closer to the work of the WTO. By creating a global network of enthusiastic young trade leaders, it aims at promoting a better understanding of the WTO's role in supporting international trade.

The Young Trade Leaders are invited to bring fresh ideas about the role of trade and the WTO, while also having the opportunity to learn about the organization's work and advance its mission.

More information on the programme is available here.

About the participants

Following a rigorous selection process, eight candidates were selected from almost 2,000 applications from around the world to form the first cohort of WTO Young Trade Leaders. The selected participants were chosen on the basis of their background and experience, and the strength of their application.

The selected candidates are:

Eric Andrew, Nigeria, founder and team lead at agricultural non-profit AgrofixiNG

Phoebe Britten, Australia, youth advocate and Founder and CEO of Inspire Tomorrow Education

Hugh Jones, Canada, young lawyer in international trade

Yassine Krouk, France, bachelor's student in political science at Sciences Po Lille

Sunny Li, China, young professional in international relations

Florencia Mastrorilli, Argentina, young lawyer in international trade

Nasubila Ng'ambi, Malawi, researcher in international trade law

Elina Sultanbekova, Kyrgyz Republic, bachelor's student in international relations

You can find more information on the participants here.

Benefits

Participants will have the opportunity to take advantage of training courses organized by the WTO, to benefit from WTO Secretariat advice and mentoring, and to receive support when organizing WTO-related activities in their home countries.

Participants will also travel to Geneva for the 2024 WTO Public Forum in September, where they will attend a full-day workshop and participate actively in Forum activities.

