Charlotte Regional Farmers Market Partners with Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council to Offer SNAP Double Bucks

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council, Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, and Mecklenburg County Public Health, have announced a significant partnership to offer the SNAP Double Bucks Program at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. SNAP Double Bucks is designed to enhance food accessibility and affordability for residents in the community. This program allows participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as EBT or Food Stamps, to double their spending on SNAP eligible items at the market.

What is SNAP?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides financial assistance to individuals and families, helping them purchase essential foods and products. More information about the program and enrollment details can be found here.

What is SNAP Double Bucks?

Through the SNAP Double Bucks Program, SNAP recipients can receive tokens for purchases at participating farmers markets, enabling them to double their SNAP spending, up to a limit of $50. This means more fresh, nutritious, and locally sourced food for families in need. The program has been in existence for 5 years and currently is available at 13 farmers markets within Mecklenburg County.

How It Works:

1. Visit the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market: SNAP users can bring their SNAP/EBT card to the SNAP information booth located in Building A.

2. Receive Tokens: They can exchange their SNAP benefits for tokens, which will be doubled in value (up to $50).

3. Shop: These tokens can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible items from participating vendors at the market.

This collaboration between the Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council and the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market underscores a shared commitment to supporting both local farmers and residents. “We are excited to see the impact of this partnership,” said Kenya Joseph, Chair of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council. “The SNAP Double Bucks Program not only supports our local agricultural community but also ensures that fresh, healthy food is accessible to everyone in Charlotte.”

The Charlotte Regional Farmers Market is renowned for its vibrant selection of fresh, locally sourced produce, handmade goods, and community events. By participating in the SNAP Double Bucks Program, the market continues to promote food equity and support the well-being of Charlotte residents.

For more information about the SNAP Double Bucks Program, please visit www.charlottefoodpolicy.com or contact info@charlottefoodpolicy.com.

About Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council:

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Food Policy Council is dedicated to creating a sustainable, equitable, and healthy food system in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region through advocacy, policy change, and community engagement.

About Charlotte Regional Farmers Market:

The Charlotte Regional Farmers Market is a bustling hub for fresh, locally sourced produce, handmade goods, and community events. Located in the heart of Charlotte, the market serves as a vital link between local farmers and consumers, fostering a strong, sustainable local food system.

