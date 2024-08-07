Governor Cooper Urges Caution as Tropical Storm Debby Impacts North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, August 7 - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state leaders urged people to beware of drenching rains and flooded roads as Tropical Storm Debby begins to impact the state. The Governor declared a State of Emergency on Monday to speed preparations for Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival.

The state is expected to experience intense rainfall starting Wednesday and continuing over the next few days, with some areas forecast to receive up to 15 inches of rain, plus gusty winds, and life-threatening inland flooding. The Governor urged residents to take precautions now and ahead of the storm.

“We expect this storm to continue its slow, gradual approach, bringing multiple days of heavy rainfall and the potential for widespread and severe flash flooding,” said Governor Cooper. “We encourage all North Carolinians to closely monitor weather especially in low-lying areas, have reliable ways to receive weather alerts and information, and to have an emergency plan for your household.”

Potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby include tornadoes, heavy rains, rivers overflowing their banks, flash floods, and possible storm surge near the coast, with severe impacts already reported in neighboring states. Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for much of eastern North Carolina, and some voluntary evacuations are underway.

More than 350 soldiers and airmen from the North Carolina National Guard have been activated, and swift water rescue teams are on standby throughout the state. The State Emergency Response Team has pre-positioned people and equipment to expedite help to local communities, including supplies such as water, sandbags, tarps, and water pumps.

North Carolina residents are urged to prepare a plan for what to do in the case of power outages, downed trees, and flooded roadways. You can also check hundreds of river flood gauges in real time at the NC Flood Inundation Mapping & Alert Network (FIMAN). Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets and heed evacuation orders if issued. They can visit here for additional information regarding their assigned evacuation zones. Information regarding sheltering options can be found via county websites or by calling 211 for emergency information.

