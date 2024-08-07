AG Yost Announces Ohio Human Trafficking Hotline at Fifth Annual Summit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the first-ever statewide human trafficking hotline during his opening remarks at the office’s fifth annual Human Trafficking Summit in downtown Columbus.

“It’s simple: the more we know, the more we can do to help,” Yost said. “We need to keep pushing these efforts forward so that, every day, those who buy sex or compel another’s labor know that we’re coming for them.”



The hotline number – 844-END-OHHT (844-363-6448) – will funnel incoming tips on suspected sex and labor trafficking directly to law enforcement. It will go live to the public later in 2024.

The Attorney General introduced the phone number to the 700-plus who attended Wednesday’s summit – the very people who will play a vital role in its success.

“You give me hope,” Yost told the group at the Hyatt Regency Columbus. “There is strength in numbers and you are not alone. And that means our survivors and our future survivors are also not alone.”



The summit brings together survivors, social workers, health-care professionals, law enforcement officers, lawyers, prosecutors, judges and other community stakeholders who are committed to ending sex and labor trafficking in Ohio.

As reflected by the range of professions represented, the summit focused on the vital role that a continuum of care — an integrated system of services and resources — plays in helping survivors achieve long-term healing on what AG Yost often calls the Highway to Hope.

Since taking office in 2019, Yost has made the fight against human trafficking a top priority of his administration.

In May, the office launched a “Human Trafficking 101” guide, intended for use as a how-to guide for local communities to fight human trafficking.

Also in May, Yost and members of his Ambassador Advisory Council to the office’s Human Trafficking Commission testified in support of legislation that would allow trafficking survivors to have certain offenses cleared from their criminal record to help those in recovery gain better access to jobs, housing and other vital resources. The bill was signed into law in July.

The keynote speaker at this year’s summit, Marti MacGibbon, is a survivor of human trafficking — in her case, international sex trafficking. She spoke Wednesday about post traumatic growth and trauma resolution.

“Courage combined with love is unstoppable,” MacGibbon said. “When we have the courage to confront evil and we walk alongside those who have experienced evil, the power of that work is deep and unlimited.”

Organized by the AG’s Human Trafficking Initiative, the 2024 summit included 26 unique workshops with 55 presenters.

To view Attorney General Yost’s opening remarks in full, click here.



