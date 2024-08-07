Global Respiratory Drugs Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The growing global prevalence of respiratory disorders is the main driver for the rising demand for respiratory drugs. Factors such as escalating air pollution, heightened exposure to allergens, and greater awareness of respiratory diseases—leading to more diagnoses and treatments—are also contributing significantly to the expansion of the respiratory drugs market from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight’s Respiratory Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading respiratory drugs companies’ market shares, challenges, respiratory drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market respiratory drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Respiratory Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global respiratory drugs market during the forecast period.

In the drug class segment of the respiratory drugs market, the bronchodilators category had a significant revenue share in the respiratory drugs market in 2023.

Notable respiratory drug companies such as AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, GSK plc., Merck & Co., Grifols, S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin, Verona Pharma plc, Moderna, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the respiratory drugs market.

In July 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved DUPIXENT (dupilumab) as an additional maintenance therapy for adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that remains uncontrolled and is marked by elevated blood eosinophils.

In June 2024, the FDA approved Verona Pharma's OHTUVAYRE (ensifentrine) to be used as a maintenance therapy for COPD in adults.

In May 2024, Moderna, Inc. announced that they had received FDA approval for mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA RSV vaccine, to protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection.

In April 2024, AstraZeneca revealed that the FDA has granted expanded approval for its medication FASENRA (benralizumab) to be used as an additional maintenance treatment for children aged six to eleven with severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA).

In November 2023, Lupin announced the launch of Vilfuro-G, the world's first fixed-dose triple combination drug (FDC) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India.

In July 2023, Viatris Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. announced the launch of Breyna™ (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) inhalation aerosol, the first generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort® with an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approved by the FDA.

Respiratory Drugs Overview

Respiratory drugs play a crucial role in managing a variety of lung conditions, including asthma, COPD, and allergic rhinitis. These medications are broadly classified into several categories: bronchodilators, which help to relax and open the airways; corticosteroids, which reduce inflammation and swelling; and combination inhalers, which provide both bronchodilator and corticosteroid effects. Bronchodilators, such as beta-agonists and anticholinergics, work by targeting the muscles around the airways to facilitate easier breathing. On the other hand, corticosteroids like prednisone and fluticasone help control chronic inflammation that can lead to airway constriction and symptoms like wheezing and shortness of breath.

In addition to these primary drug classes, other respiratory medications include leukotriene modifiers, which help to prevent inflammation and constriction in asthma, and mast cell stabilizers, which prevent the release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators. For more severe cases, biological therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways may be used. Each of these drug types can be tailored to individual patient needs based on the severity of their condition, response to treatment, and potential side effects. Proper use and adherence to prescribed therapies are essential to achieving optimal management of respiratory diseases and improving overall lung function.





Respiratory Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the respiratory drugs market compared to other regions. This is attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases in the area. Contributing factors include increasing risk factors related to respiratory disorders, worsening air pollution, and heightened awareness about respiratory conditions leading to more diagnoses. Additionally, recent product approvals are positively impacting market growth. For example, in May 2024, Moderna, Inc. received FDA approval for mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA vaccine targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults aged 60 and older, marking the second mRNA product approved by Moderna. These elements collectively drive the expansion of the respiratory drugs market in North America during the forecast period.

Respiratory Drugs Market Dynamics

The respiratory drugs market has experienced significant shifts due to evolving healthcare needs and advancements in medical technology. One of the primary drivers of this market is the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, OPD, and cystic fibrosis. The growing aging population, coupled with rising pollution levels and lifestyle changes, has led to a heightened demand for effective respiratory therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to bring innovative solutions to the market, including new inhalers, nebulizers, and targeted biologics.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the respiratory drugs market. The integration of smart technology in inhalers and nebulizers has improved medication adherence and management of respiratory conditions. Smart inhalers equipped with sensors and connected to mobile apps enable patients to track their medication usage and receive reminders, which enhances treatment outcomes. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery systems and personalized medicine are paving the way for more effective and tailored therapies, to address the specific needs of individual patients.

Regulatory and reimbursement policies are also key factors influencing the respiratory drugs market. Stringent regulatory requirements ensure the safety and efficacy of new respiratory therapies, which can impact the speed at which new products are brought to market. Moreover, varying reimbursement policies across different regions affect market access and the affordability of respiratory medications. Companies must navigate these regulatory landscapes and work closely with healthcare payers to secure favorable reimbursement rates and market entry.

Competitive dynamics in the respiratory drugs market are characterized by a mix of established pharmaceutical giants and emerging biotech firms. Market leaders continue to dominate with their extensive portfolios of inhaled corticosteroids, bronchodilators, and combination therapies. However, the rise of biologics and novel therapies has intensified competition, driving innovation and potentially disrupting traditional market leaders. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies among companies aiming to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings in this rapidly evolving sector.

Overall, the respiratory drugs market is poised for continued growth driven by increasing disease prevalence, technological advancements, and a competitive landscape. As new therapies emerge and the focus shifts towards personalized and smart healthcare solutions, stakeholders across the industry will need to adapt to changing dynamics to meet the growing demand for effective respiratory treatments.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Respiratory Drugs Market CAGR ~6% Key Respiratory Drugs Companies AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, GSK plc., Merck & Co., Grifols, S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin, Verona Pharma plc, Moderna, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and others

Respiratory Drugs Market Assessment

Respiratory Drugs Market Segmentation Respiratory Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists, Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists, And Anticholinergics Respiratory Drugs Market Segmentation By Disease: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Lung Cancer, Allergic Rhinitis, and Others Respiratory Drugs Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Oral, Intravenous, and Others Respiratory Drugs Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others Respiratory Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Respiratory Drugs Market Report Introduction 2 Respiratory Drugs Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Respiratory Drugs Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Respiratory Drugs Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Respiratory Drugs Market Layout 8 Respiratory Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

