State Releases July 2024 General Revenue Report

Jefferson City, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2025 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections decreased 7.3 percent compared to July 2023, from $898.7 million last year to $833.5 million this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 11.9 percent for the year, from $550.8 million last year to $485.3 million this year.

Pass Through Entity tax collections

Increased from $0 to $8.6 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

Decreased 10.5 percent for the year, from $341.2 million last year to $305.4 million this year.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 20.4 percent for the year, from $42.5 million last year to $51.2 million this year.

All other collections

Increased 23.7 percent for the year, from $53.7 million last year to $66.4 million this year.

Refunds

Decreased 6.9 percent for the year, from $89.6 million last year to $83.4 million this year.

Pass-Through Entity tax collections were previously reported within Individual Income, which makes growth in Individual Income tax collections appear artificially low.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.