DED Announces $4.85 Million in Disaster Recovery Funding through the Affordable Housing Construction-Small Rental Production Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced three multi-family housing projects, selected to share a total of $4,850,000 in gap funding through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Affordable Housing Construction (AHCP) Small Rental Production (SRP) program for the 2025 Funding Year.

This investment will ultimately support the development of 42 housing units, with 35 units benefiting households of low-to-moderate income (at or below 80% AMI). With these awards, DED has committed an investment of $44.85 million in CDBG-DR funding to support construction of affordable housing, aiding the state’s long-term recovery and disaster resiliency following the 2019 flood disaster declaration.

DED established the AHCP-SRP to support unmet housing needs related to the 2019 flood event (DR-4420). The program makes federal funding available, giving priority to projects in the area of Nebraska defined as “most impacted and distressed” by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program especially seeks to address the unmet needs of low-and-moderate income (LMI) persons and vulnerable populations, as well as to respond to unmet needs for public housing.

CDBG-DR Small Rental Program Awards

Awarded Project Awarded Developer CDBG-DR Award Amount No. of Units # of Affordable Units Project Location Bluestem SRP Hoppe & Son, LLC $2,000,000 16 16 Fremont (Dodge) The project will consist of 16 units in Bluestem Commons, a 34-acre development community in Fremont. The units will be developed across four (4) 4-plex buildings. Eight will be one-story units with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The other eight will be two-story units with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. All units will be available to tenants at or below 80% AMI. Residents will be supported by shared amenities including a clubhouse with community room and gym, a pond with walking trail and gazebos, outdoor recreation playground, pool, basketball hoop, and soccer field.

Awarded Project Awarded Developer CDBG-DR Award Amount No. of Units # of Affordable Units Project Location Y Street Townhomes Brinshore Development, LLC $1,650,000 14 11 Omaha (Douglas) Y Street Townhomes is an offsite development phase of the Southside Terrace-Indian Hills Transformation Plan. This phase will consist of fourteen (14) 3-bedroom townhome units; eleven (11) of the units will be supported by CDBG-DR funds and serve households at or below 80% AMI. Of the 11 units, seven (7) units will be reserved for households relocating from the Southside Terrace Garden Apartments using Project-Based Vouchers provided by the Omaha Housing Authority. Three (3)-units are unrestricted market rate.

Awarded Project Awarded Developer CDBG-DR Award Amount No. of Units # of Affordable Units Project Location Niobrara-Verdigre Apartments Niobrara Development Incorporated Verdigre Development Corp. $1,200,000 12 8 Niobrara / Verdigre (Knox) The Niobrara-Verdigre Apartments will consist of two (2) new rental apartment buildings; one in each community (Niobrara and Verdigre). Each apartment building will consist of six (6) 2-bed, 1-bath units with a garage. Each building will include a community room, storm shelter, and common entryway. Four (4) units in each building will serve LMI households at or below 80% AMI; two (2) units in each building will be unrestricted market rate.

For information about the awarded projects or the AHCP Small Rental Production program, contact the Disaster Recovery Team via email at ded.cdbgdr@nebraska.gov or by phone at 800-426-6505.

Español: Para obtener ayuda, comuníquese con el Equipo de Recuperación de Desastres por correo electrónico a ded.cdbgdr@nebraska.gov o por teléfono al 800-426-6505.

Individuals who are hearing and/or speech impaired and have a TTY may contact the Department through the Statewide Relay System by calling (711) INSTATE, (800) 833-7352 (TTY), or (800) 833-0920 (voice). The relay operator should be asked to call DED at (800) 426-6505 or (402) 471-3111. Additional information is available on the Nebraska Relay website at http://www.nebraskarelay.com Nebraska Relay offers Spanish relay service for our Spanish-speaking customers. Spanish-to-Spanish (711) or 1-888-272-5528; Spanish-to-English (711) or 1-877-564-3503. Nebraska le ofrece el servicio de relevo a nuestros clientes en español. Los consumidores de TTY pueden escribir por máquina en español y las conversaciones serán retransmitidas en español y inglés.