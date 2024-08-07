FWC to hold public meeting on Florida Keys WEA Land Management Plan Amendment

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to attend the Florida Keys Wildlife and Environmental Area Management Plan Amendment public meeting on Monday, Aug. 26. The public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2nd Floor, 2798 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL, 33050.

The Florida Keys WEA is composed of 5,858 noncontiguous acres spread throughout the Florida Keys. The Florida Keys WEA 10-year Land Management Plan was approved on February 23, 2016, and is not due to be updated until February 2026. However, the FWC is submitting a Plan Amendment to revise Section 5.13.2 First Responder & Military Training. The FWC proposes the following language be added: “An exception to rejected use would be training that does not impact natural communities that could be conditionally accepted.”

“Since the last 10-year Land Management Plan was approved, newly acquired lands including paved roads, optimal for local training activities, were added to the Florida Keys WEA. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and FWC Law Enforcement have requested the Plan Amendment as there are limited locations for training in the Florida Keys,” said Christina Omran, PWS, FWC Biological Administrator. “The activities would not impact natural communities, and the activities would have minimal-to-no impact on wildlife.”

The training would be limited to the paved road surfaces. Specifically, Loop Road within the Johnson Tract would be utilized for the requested activities.

To obtain a copy of the draft Plan Amendment, contact Christina Omran, PWS, via e-mail at Christina.Omran@MyFWC.com. The public will have the opportunity to comment on and ask questions regarding the Plan Amendment. Maps, drawings and other information will be available on display.

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation, then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations will not be included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process.

Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, national origin, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting must notify the agency at least five calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411 or contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice), if you are hearing or speech impaired. If you believe that you have been discriminated against in any program, activity, or facility, or if you need more information, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at:

FWC, Office of Human Resources

620 S Meridian Street,

Tallahassee, FL 32399, 850-488-6411

Or write to:

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights

Department of the Interior

1849 C Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20240