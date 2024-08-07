Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Ranks Third Among Securities Law Firms in PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables for Q2 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP announced today that it was ranked third nationally among securities law firms in the Issuer Counsel category for PIPE and private placement markets in Q2 2024. SRFC was also included among the top ten for the category of Placement Agent Counsel League Table by number of transactions. The report can be found here.



During the quarter, SRFC provided counsel for 18 transactions on behalf of issuers and investment banks, right behind Goodwin Proctor LLP (22) and Cooley LLP (21). A total of $32.8 billion was raised in 699 transactions throughout Q2 2024. Deal volume decreased 1% (707 deals in Q2 2023) and dollar volume increased 33% ($24.6 billion in Q2 2023).

“Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel succeeds on behalf of its clients because of our deep experience coupled with speed and flexibility, all traits required for issuers and banks to thrive in today’s market,” said Ross Carmel, name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP.

PlacementTracker is the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets. Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.

“In the early 2000s our firm was among the first to represent mid and small cap issuers in a new financing strategy called PIPES and Private Placements,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP. “We were recognized as an industry leader in this space then and continue to be nearly a quarter century later. It’s a great testament to our ingenuity and our consistent quality of counsel. Many have come after, us but there is only one original.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities, and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations, and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

Media Contact:

srfc@fischtankpr.com