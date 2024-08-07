Employment and Labour on existing EE Act provisions for 2024

The existing Employment Equity Act (EEA) provisions for 2024 EE Reporting period are still applicable pending the signing of EE amendments implementation date, this was revealed today.

“A proclamation notice for commencement date is still pending,” Department of Employment and Labour Deputy Director: EE Masilo Lefika said.

Lefika was speaking during the second in a series of national EE workshops of Department of Employment and Labour in partnership with Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) held in Rustenburg today.

The EE Amendment Bill was signed into law on 06 April 2023 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Amendments to the EE Act of 1998 and its Regulations are primarily aimed at empowering the Minister of Employment and Labour to regulate the setting of sector specific EE numerical targets and the promulgation of Section 53 that deals with the issuing of an EE Compliance Certificate as a prerequisite for accessing of State contracts.



The 2024 Employment Equity workshops are held under the theme: “Bridging the Equity Gap Through Diversity & Inclusion” .



This year’s EE workshops focus on:

The EE status of the labour market as per 24 th CEE Annual Report;

An update on the EE amendments, in particular the proposed draft regulations on proposed sector EE targets;

An update on the 2024 EE reporting season;

Key insights from the CCMA on topical cases related to unfair discrimination in terms of harassment, disability and discrimination based on arbitrary grounds.

Reflecting on the 26 years since the enactment of Employment Equity Act legislation, Lefika said the previous amendments implemented in 2013 have not had a positive impact.

“The question is - do we want a stick or carrot?” he said: “Change is there, but not at a speed we are hoping for”.

Lefika said following the publishing of EE Regulations in February the focus was on their refinement as these were key guide to legislation. He said: “of importance is to broaden consultation while waiting for proclamation”.

Employment Equity Act was introduced to address the racial, gender and disability segregation situation in workplaces and allow those who are competent an opportunity to prosper.



The national series of workshops/roadshows started in Klerksdorp on Tuesday (06 August 2024) and ends on 18 September 2024 in Pretoria.

The next session of EE workshops will be held next week in the Northern Cape Province in Upington (13 August 2024) at (Aloe Guest Manor - 19 Built St, Die Rand) and Kimberley (15 July 2024) at (Savoy Hotel - 19 Old De Beers Road, City Centre).



The remaining 2024 programme of workshops will unfold as follows:



Free State

Bloemfontein (13 August 2023) – (Bon Hotel - Bloem Plaza, East Burger Street)

Limpopo

Thohoyandou (20 August 2024) – (To be confirmed [TBC])

Polokwane (21 August 2024) – (TBC)

KwaZulu-Natal

Pietermaritzburg (27 August 2024) – (TBC)

Durban (28 August 2023) – (TBC)

Mpumalanga

Nelspruit (27 August 2024) – (TBC)

Witbank (Emalahleni) - (28 August 2024) – (TBC)

Western Cape

Saldanha Bay (03 September 2024) – (TBC)

Cape Town (04 September 2024) – (TBC)

Eastern Cape

East London (10 September 2024) – (TBC)

Gqeberha (11 September 2024) – (TBC)



Gauteng

1. Johannesburg (17 September 2024) – (TBC)

2. Pretoria (18 September 2024) – (TBC)



The EE workshops are targeted at Employers or Heads of organisations, Academics, Assigned Senior Managers, Consultative forum members, Human Resource Practitioners, Trade Unions, employees and interested stakeholders.



These will be held from 10:00 to 14:00 in the respective venues and members of the media are invited.



More information on the EE workshop s, including updates on the venues to be used, will be available on Department’s an d the CCMA’s s ocial media platform as well as t he Department’s website : www.labour.gov.za



Enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

