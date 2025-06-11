Limpopo Health hosts hypertension awareness campaign in Polokwane, 11 to 12 Jun

The Limpopo Department of Health will be hosting a Hypertension Awareness Campaign in Polokwane to educate the public about the prevention, early detection, and management of high blood pressure. The campaign aims to promote healthy lifestyle choices through interactive and engaging activities.

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is one of the leading causes of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure in South Africa. Often referred to as a “silent killer,” it frequently presents no symptoms and remains undetected until serious complications arise. The growing burden of hypertension, especially in urban and peri-urban communities, underscores the urgent need for public education and routine health screenings.

As part of the awareness effort, members of the public will be invited to participate in aerobics sessions, fun walks, food demonstrations, and free health screenings for various diseases including hypertension, diabetes, and more.

Media and the public are invited to attend the events as follows:

Date: 11 June 2025

Venue: Leshakeng Taxi Rank, Buitestraat, Polokwane

Time: 08:00

Date: 12 June 2025

Venue: Limpopo Mall Taxi Rank, Polokwane

Time: 08:00

This campaign highlights the department’s ongoing commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and raising awareness about non-communicable diseases in the community.

Members of the media are encouraged to cover the event.

