Electoral Commission on candidates contesting Municipal By-elections on 14 August 2024

Six (6) municipal ward by-elections will take place in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. These by-elections will be contested by two Independent candidates and 21 political party candidates from nine (9) political parties.

In Eastern Cape

Ward 01 in Kou-Kamma Municipality – EC109, will be contested by three (3) political party candidates. 1. Pieter Hendrik Meyer of the African National Congress (ANC), 2. Julian Jansen of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Jennifer Jenevive Abrahams of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 51,91%.

Ward 18 in Mnquma Municipality – EC122, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Nondumiso Victoria Mahanjana of the ANC, 2. Lusanda Mayila of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (BPS S); 3. Sifikile Booi of the Umkhonza Wesizwe (MKP) and 4. Phila-sande Mfubesi of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 48,54%.

Ward 12 in Intsika Yethu Municipality – EC135, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Aviwe Makinana of the African Congress for Transformation (UCT); 2. Abegail Nontle Sabata of the of the ANC; 3. Siphumle Paul Mbono of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and 4. Zoliswa Moshani of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 36,26%.

Ward 02 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – NMA, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Robert Herold Wylde of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP); 2. Ayanda Sithelo of the ANC; 3. Sean Bertram Tappan of the Democratic Alliance (DA); and 4. Lungani Khayelihle Goodman Zondi of the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 49,21%.

Ward 09 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – NMA will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Rodrick Mervin Barlow of the Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA); 2. Maryke Neethling of the ACDP; 3. Patience Nomonde Pakati-Ndlebe of the ANC; and 4. Bernhard Friedrich Wolf of the DA.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 60.44%.

In Limpopo

Ward 35 in the Makhado Municipality – LIM344, will be contested by two (2) Independent Candidates: 1. Mashudu Rechardt Mbawala and 2. Ntakadzeni Faith Phathela and two political party candidates, 1. Thivhakoni Liccy Mudzwiri of the ANC and, 2. Nthatheni Shadrack Matsa of the International Revelation Congress (IRC).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 38,03%.

For media enquiries:

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386