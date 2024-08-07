Animals and mental health

Accredited bodies for therapists

British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy

BACP is a professional association representing counselling and psychotherapy.

Phone: 01455 883300

Address: BACP House, 15 St John’s Business Park, Lutterworth, Leicestershire, LE17 4HB

Email: bacp@bacp.co.uk

Website: www.bacp.co.uk

British Psychological Society

They represent and promote psychologists, psychology, and wider psychological professions in the UK.

Phone: 0116 254 95 68

Address: St Andrews House, 48 Princess Road East, Leicester, LE1 7DR

Email: enquiries@bps.org.uk

Website: www.bps.org.uk

British Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapies

Lead organisation for cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) in the UK. They promote, improve, and uphold standards of CBT practice.

Phone: 0330 320 0851

Address: Imperial House, Hornby Street, Bury, Lancashire, BL9 5BN

Email: babcp@babcp.com

Website: www.babcp.com

UK Council of Psychotherapy

A professional body representing psychotherapists and psychotherapeutic counsellors.

Phone: 0207 014 99 55

Address: America House, 2 America Square, London, EC3N 2LU

Email: via online form: www.psychotherapy.org.uk/contact-us

Website: www.psychotherapy.org.uk

Pet therapy charities

Pets as Therapy

A national charity that enhances the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK. They strive to ensure that everyone, no matter their circumstances, has access to the companionship of an animal. You can request a visit through their website. Though they cannot visit people in their own homes.

Website: www.petsastherapy.org

Therapy Dogs Nationwide

Through their network of volunteers, they help people in different establishments to access support from a dog. You can request a visit from their website. They cannot visit people in their own homes.

Phone: 07840 994 003

Email: enquiries@tdn.org.uk

Website: www.tdn.org.uk

Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA)

Charity supporting disabled children and adults, including those with mental illness. They provide the opportunity to engage with horses through activities like, riding, carriage driving, therapy, fitness and opportunities for achievement. They have support groups all over the UK.

Phone: 01926 492915

Email: info@rda.org.uk

Find a group: www.rda.org.uk/rda-groups

Website: www.rda.org.uk

Home Safari

They cover the Northwest and North Wales only. They offer a variety of animals as part of their service such as skunks, hedgehogs, bearded dragons, geckos, tegus, rabbits, and chinchillas. You can request a visit through their website. Though they can visit people in their own homes.

Phone: 01704 635245

Email: booking@homesafari.co.uk

Website: www.homesafari.co.uk

You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local pet therapy services.

Assistance dog charities

Assistance Dogs International

Assistance Dogs International (ADI) is a coalition of non-profit organisations that raise, train and place assistance dogs. ADI does not directly provide, train, certify or register individual assistance dogs or assistance dog teams. Their website has a search function to find organisations and trainers with ADI accreditation.

Website: www.assistancedogsinternational.org/main/looking-for-an-assistance-dog

Assistance Dogs UK

ADUK work with lots of assistance dogs’ member organisations to ensure a high standard of training and animal welfare. Member organisations which train assistance dogs are listed on their website. All of their members are accredited by Assistance Dog International or The International Guide Dog Federation

Website: www.assistancedogs.org.uk/members

Psychiatric Assistance Dogs Foundation

They support you to train your own dog to become an assistance dog. Your doctor and vet will need to support your application. There is a fee for this service. They are also not accredited by ADUK and ADI.

Phone: 07852 212320

Email: info@pads.foundation

Website: www.pads.foundation

Darwin Dogs

They support you to train your dog to become an assistance dog. They are accredited by ADUK.

Phone: 07745 574332

Email: darwindogs2020@gmail.com

Website: www.darwins.org.uk

Service Dogs UK

They support people who live with PTSD who have served in the armed forces or emergency services. They match you with a rescue dog. They support the dog to become an assistance dog. They operate in the South-East and South-West of England.

Website: www.servicedogsuk.org

Veterans with Dogs

They provide assistance dogs to current and former members of the British Armed Forces who have severe mental illness. They will train a dog for 12 months. You will then be involved with training for a further 12 months.

Phone: 01626 798030

Email: info@veteranswithdogs.org.uk

Website: www.veteranswithdogs.org.uk

You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local assistance animal services.

Pet care support charities – For over 65’s or if you are living with a terminal illness

The Cinnamon Trust

You and the members of your household must be over 65 to get support. Or be living with a terminal illness. Through their local volunteers they offer volunteer dog walkers, cat groomers, vet transporters and temporary fosterers.

Phone: 01736 757 900

Email: Via website contact form

Website: www.cinnamon.org.uk

Pet care support charities – If you are escaping domestic abuse

Cats Protection – Lifeline

Offering pet fostering to support people escaping domestic abuse.

Website: www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/cp-lifeline

Dogs Trust – Freedom Project

Offering pet fostering to support people escaping domestic abuse.

Website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/how-we-help/ownership/freedom-project#:~:text=Freedom%2C%20our%20dog%20fostering%20service,their%20dog%20if%20left%20behind

You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local support services.

Charities that help with vets bills

RSPCA

Through their local branches and hospitals they can sometimes help with vet bills.

Website: www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/care/financial

PDSA

Your pet might be able to get help from a PDSA care centre or hospital if:

you are receiving benefits, and

you live within the catchment area of a care centre or hospital.

Website: www.pdsa.org.uk/pet-help-and-advice/our-services

Dogs Trust

Their emergency fund helps contribute towards urgent veterinary treatment. This is when dog owners cannot cover the full cost themselves. They can pay up to £350 if you are in financial difficulty.

Website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/health-wellbeing/emergency-fund

You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local support services.

Pet illness and bereavement charities

Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support

They offer free and confidential support to anyone affected by losing a pet.



Phone: 0800 096 6606

Email: pbssmail@bluecross.org.uk

Website: www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-bereavement-and-pet-loss

Cats Protection. Paws to Listen

They provide free and confidential, end of life and grief support service for cat owners.

Phone: 0800 024 94 94

Website: www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/grief/paws-to-listen

Animal Samaritans Pet Bereavement helpline

They offer help and advice for anyone dealing with the grief of losing a pet

Phone: 0203 7459859

Email: Info@animalsamaritans.org.uk

Address: Animal Samaritans, PO box 154, Welling, Kent. DA16 2WS

Website: www.animalsamaritans.org.uk

British Horse Society’s Friends at the End

They make sure that no horse owner faces losing their companion alone. They have a network of volunteers who can offer emotional and practical support. They also provide advice on euthanasia and aftercare.

Phone: 02476 840517

Email: friendsattheend@bhs.org.uk

Website: www.bhs.org.uk/horse-care-and-welfare/health-care-management/euthanasia/friends-at-the-end

You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local support services.

Support for your rights

Equality Advisory and Support Service (EASS)

This organisation gives practical advice and information about the Equality Act 2010 and discrimination.

Phone: 0808 800 0082

Text phone: 0808 800 0084

Address: FREEPOST EASS HELPLINE FPN6521

Email online form: www.equalityadvisoryservice.com/app/ask

Website: www.equalityadvisoryservice.com

Equality and Human Rights Commission

This organisation provides information about discrimination and the Equality Act

Website: www.equalityhumanrights.com

Shelter

The leading housing charity in the UK. They offer advice and help on all aspects of housing, including homelessness and poor housing through their online advice service and free phone telephone advice line. They can also direct you towards local housing organisations in your area.

Phone: 0808 800 4444

Website: www.shelter.org.uk

Citizens Advice

Give free advice to help you to sort housing, legal, money and other problems.

Phone 0800 144 8848

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk