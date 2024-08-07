Animals and mental health
Accredited bodies for therapists
British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy
BACP is a professional association representing counselling and psychotherapy.
Phone: 01455 883300
Address: BACP House, 15 St John’s Business Park, Lutterworth, Leicestershire, LE17 4HB
Email: bacp@bacp.co.uk
Website: www.bacp.co.uk
British Psychological Society
They represent and promote psychologists, psychology, and wider psychological professions in the UK.
Phone: 0116 254 95 68
Address: St Andrews House, 48 Princess Road East, Leicester, LE1 7DR
Email: enquiries@bps.org.uk
Website: www.bps.org.uk
British Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapies
Lead organisation for cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) in the UK. They promote, improve, and uphold standards of CBT practice.
Phone: 0330 320 0851
Address: Imperial House, Hornby Street, Bury, Lancashire, BL9 5BN
Email: babcp@babcp.com
Website: www.babcp.com
UK Council of Psychotherapy
A professional body representing psychotherapists and psychotherapeutic counsellors.
Phone: 0207 014 99 55
Address: America House, 2 America Square, London, EC3N 2LU
Email: via online form: www.psychotherapy.org.uk/contact-us
Website: www.psychotherapy.org.uk
Pet therapy charities
Pets as Therapy
A national charity that enhances the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK. They strive to ensure that everyone, no matter their circumstances, has access to the companionship of an animal. You can request a visit through their website. Though they cannot visit people in their own homes.
Website: www.petsastherapy.org
Therapy Dogs Nationwide
Through their network of volunteers, they help people in different establishments to access support from a dog. You can request a visit from their website. They cannot visit people in their own homes.
Phone: 07840 994 003
Email: enquiries@tdn.org.uk
Website: www.tdn.org.uk
Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA)
Charity supporting disabled children and adults, including those with mental illness. They provide the opportunity to engage with horses through activities like, riding, carriage driving, therapy, fitness and opportunities for achievement. They have support groups all over the UK.
Phone: 01926 492915
Email: info@rda.org.uk
Find a group: www.rda.org.uk/rda-groups
Website: www.rda.org.uk
Home Safari
They cover the Northwest and North Wales only. They offer a variety of animals as part of their service such as skunks, hedgehogs, bearded dragons, geckos, tegus, rabbits, and chinchillas. You can request a visit through their website. Though they can visit people in their own homes.
Phone: 01704 635245
Email: booking@homesafari.co.uk
Website: www.homesafari.co.uk
You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local pet therapy services.
Assistance dog charities
Assistance Dogs International
Assistance Dogs International (ADI) is a coalition of non-profit organisations that raise, train and place assistance dogs. ADI does not directly provide, train, certify or register individual assistance dogs or assistance dog teams. Their website has a search function to find organisations and trainers with ADI accreditation.
Website: www.assistancedogsinternational.org/main/looking-for-an-assistance-dog
Assistance Dogs UK
ADUK work with lots of assistance dogs’ member organisations to ensure a high standard of training and animal welfare. Member organisations which train assistance dogs are listed on their website. All of their members are accredited by Assistance Dog International or The International Guide Dog Federation
Website: www.assistancedogs.org.uk/members
Psychiatric Assistance Dogs Foundation
They support you to train your own dog to become an assistance dog. Your doctor and vet will need to support your application. There is a fee for this service. They are also not accredited by ADUK and ADI.
Phone: 07852 212320
Email: info@pads.foundation
Website: www.pads.foundation
Darwin Dogs
They support you to train your dog to become an assistance dog. They are accredited by ADUK.
Phone: 07745 574332
Email: darwindogs2020@gmail.com
Website: www.darwins.org.uk
Service Dogs UK
They support people who live with PTSD who have served in the armed forces or emergency services. They match you with a rescue dog. They support the dog to become an assistance dog. They operate in the South-East and South-West of England.
Website: www.servicedogsuk.org
Veterans with Dogs
They provide assistance dogs to current and former members of the British Armed Forces who have severe mental illness. They will train a dog for 12 months. You will then be involved with training for a further 12 months.
Phone: 01626 798030
Email: info@veteranswithdogs.org.uk
Website: www.veteranswithdogs.org.uk
You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local assistance animal services.
Pet care support charities – For over 65’s or if you are living with a terminal illness
The Cinnamon Trust
You and the members of your household must be over 65 to get support. Or be living with a terminal illness. Through their local volunteers they offer volunteer dog walkers, cat groomers, vet transporters and temporary fosterers.
Phone: 01736 757 900
Email: Via website contact form
Website: www.cinnamon.org.uk
Pet care support charities – If you are escaping domestic abuse
Cats Protection – Lifeline
Offering pet fostering to support people escaping domestic abuse.
Website: www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/cp-lifeline
Dogs Trust – Freedom Project
Offering pet fostering to support people escaping domestic abuse.
Website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/how-we-help/ownership/freedom-project#:~:text=Freedom%2C%20our%20dog%20fostering%20service,their%20dog%20if%20left%20behind
You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local support services.
Charities that help with vets bills
RSPCA
Through their local branches and hospitals they can sometimes help with vet bills.
Website: www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/care/financial
PDSA
Your pet might be able to get help from a PDSA care centre or hospital if:
- you are receiving benefits, and
- you live within the catchment area of a care centre or hospital.
Website: www.pdsa.org.uk/pet-help-and-advice/our-services
Dogs Trust
Their emergency fund helps contribute towards urgent veterinary treatment. This is when dog owners cannot cover the full cost themselves. They can pay up to £350 if you are in financial difficulty.
Website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/health-wellbeing/emergency-fund
You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local support services.
Pet illness and bereavement charities
Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support
They offer free and confidential support to anyone affected by losing a pet.
Phone: 0800 096 6606
Email: pbssmail@bluecross.org.uk
Website: www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-bereavement-and-pet-loss
Cats Protection. Paws to Listen
They provide free and confidential, end of life and grief support service for cat owners.
Phone: 0800 024 94 94
Website: www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/grief/paws-to-listen
Animal Samaritans Pet Bereavement helpline
They offer help and advice for anyone dealing with the grief of losing a pet
Phone: 0203 7459859
Email: Info@animalsamaritans.org.uk
Address: Animal Samaritans, PO box 154, Welling, Kent. DA16 2WS
Website: www.animalsamaritans.org.uk
British Horse Society’s Friends at the End
They make sure that no horse owner faces losing their companion alone. They have a network of volunteers who can offer emotional and practical support. They also provide advice on euthanasia and aftercare.
Phone: 02476 840517
Email: friendsattheend@bhs.org.uk
Website: www.bhs.org.uk/horse-care-and-welfare/health-care-management/euthanasia/friends-at-the-end
You can search online or speak to a local animal charity to find local support services.
Support for your rights
Equality Advisory and Support Service (EASS)
This organisation gives practical advice and information about the Equality Act 2010 and discrimination.
Phone: 0808 800 0082
Text phone: 0808 800 0084
Address: FREEPOST EASS HELPLINE FPN6521
Email online form: www.equalityadvisoryservice.com/app/ask
Website: www.equalityadvisoryservice.com
Equality and Human Rights Commission
This organisation provides information about discrimination and the Equality Act
Website: www.equalityhumanrights.com
Shelter
The leading housing charity in the UK. They offer advice and help on all aspects of housing, including homelessness and poor housing through their online advice service and free phone telephone advice line. They can also direct you towards local housing organisations in your area.
Phone: 0808 800 4444
Website: www.shelter.org.uk
Citizens Advice
Give free advice to help you to sort housing, legal, money and other problems.
Phone 0800 144 8848
Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk