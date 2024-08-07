Robert Freidel of The Lions Club International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MEDFORD LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re looking for a charity that passes on 100% of your donations to others in need, look no further than the Lions Club International (LCIF). When you click the Donate button on their website, you are given the opportunity to choose between their Disaster Relief Fund and the Empowering Service Fund. During the COVID pandemic in 2021, LCIF donated over $5.3M which was used to protect front line medical workers, provide food for people who lost their jobs, increase hand washing opportunities, and connect patients in isolation with loved ones. According to Robert Freidel, LCIF member of 33 years and former District Governor (District16L) and Council Chair (Multiple District 16), “Although we accept donations, we don’t solicit them like the larger charity organizations do. The majority of our giving is funded by members.”

LCIF can do this because they’re an international organization. “We solicit members to donate and run events to raise money. For example, my sister is in the process of planning a dinner/dance this coming November in Medford Lakes. Over the last few years, members have raised of $300M—that’s just from membership dues, donations, and member-sponsored events,” shares Bob.

Bob continues, “The Lions Club of New Jersey has been the largest Lion Club chapter to donate to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF. In 2012, after Hurricane Sandy, we sent $500k to Sandy families so they could get back into their homes. After 911, Lions were there to help find children who had lost their parents, find counseling for affected families, give support to first responders by washing eyes, removing debris, and distributing food and water. I can’t think of a natural disaster where the Lions weren’t there to offer help,” admits Bob.

“We not only raise a lot of money and support individuals and communities, we become great friends. I’m about to move from New Jersey to Florida for retirement, and I’m leaving behind my best friends who I’ll always be in touch with while looking forward to making new friends in Florida… I’ve already signed up one new member for my new chapter in Clearwater.”

With 1.4M members worldwide, LCIF is working hard to grow that number to 1.5M by 2025. “We’re reaching out to young people, as being a Lion isn’t just about making friends and helping those in need, it’s also about continuing education and providing professional opportunities. With visual-based courses entitled How to Manage Meetings, How to Run Projects, How to Promote Your Club, and How to Handle Conflict, your local Lions Club will also help you learn and master essential business management and conflict resolution/mediation skills. Being a District Governor or Council Chair is like being the CEO of your district—you are responsible for people, events, finances, managing everything that’s happening. Being a Lion is a unique and exceptional professional experience, as well as personal,” shares Bob.

With chapters in 144 countries, the LCIF is a great opportunity to help out internationally. “When Ukraine was attacked and refugees fled, the Lions sent over $1M for tents and supplies. In 2023, after the damaging earthquakes in Turkey, LCIF was able to send money to them via the Istanbul Yeni Kadikoy Lions Club. We even pioneered a national eye care project with the Chinese Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Hospital Administration, and the Chinese Disabled Person’s Federation. This project has been working to support eye care needs in China for over 20 years.”

A retired attorney and cancer survivor, Bob is looking forward to joining the Clearwater chapter. “The 33 years I’ve spent as a Lion were the best in my life, and I’m looking forward to creating more wonderful memories and friends in Clearwater,” shares Bob.

To explore your local chapter and join, visit lionsclubs.org and click on the Find a Club menu link. From there, enter your zip code to receive a listing of all the clubs in your area. You can even filter by club type.

Close Up Radio will feature Bob Freidel in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, August 9th at 11 am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, August 16th at 11 am EST

For more information about the Lions Club International, please https://www.lionsclubs.org/en