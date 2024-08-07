MPD Searching for Theft Suspects in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects in a theft first degree.

On August 6, 2024, at approximately 12:24 p.m., three suspects entered an establishment in the 3300 block of Cady’s Alley, Northwest, stole US currency then fled the scene. No one was harmed during the theft.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24120477

###