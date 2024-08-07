AI and Big Data Expo Europe key agenda sessions

AI and Big Data Expo Key Topics

AI and Big Data Expo Europe is pleased to announce the key sessions not to be missed at this year’s expo, taking place from 1-2 October at RAI, Amsterdam.

AI and Big Data Expo Europe is pleased to announce the key sessions not to be missed at this year's expo, taking place from 1-2 October at RAI, Amsterdam. This premier business technology event will bring together industry leaders, technology experts and business innovators to explore the latest trends and developments in the Artificial Intelligence and Big Data landscape.With over 7,000 attendees expected from across the globe, the event will attract a diverse array of professionals ranging from CTOs, CDOs, CIOs, Heads of IOT, AI/ML, IT Directors, to chief data scientists, data analysts, Security Professionals, Developers, Start-Ups, OEMs, Government representatives, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs, and many others. The Expo will feature 150+ speakers renowned for their industry expertise, who will share invaluable insights and real-life experiences through solo presentations, expert panel discussions, and in-depth fireside chats, covering an extensive range of topics within the realm of AI and Big Data.Event Highlights:• Keynote Presentation: Building Scalable AI for Real-World Business Impact by Garima Singh Global vice president & Chief architect at IKEA:In this talk, Garima Singh, will examine why building scalable AI for real-world business impact is not just a technical endeavour; it's a strategic imperative for companies aiming to stay competitive in today's dynamic landscape.• Panel Discussion: The Next Decade of Gen AI Progress: A Look at What's Coming and How to PrepareA panel of distinguished experts, including Dr. Satyajit Wattamwar, Head of Data Science at Unilever, Marco Pfrang, Head of Product, AI and Analytics at Adevinta, Stephanie Melodia, Top 20 Female Founder and Host of Strategy & Tragedy Podcast and Jeannette Gorzala, Deputy Chairperson, AI Advisory Board, Austrian Government at Digital Austria, will explore the imminent advancements in Gen AI that will define the next decade.Delving into the convergence of machine learning, natural language processing, and neural architectures, we will provide strategic insights into the future of Gen AI, with a focus on its impact across several sectors.• Panel Discussion: Ethical Considerations in Gen AI and Data Science - Navigating Complex TerrainA panel of distinguished experts, including Andrii Degeler, Head of Media at TNW/Financial Times, Sanjay Puri, Founder & Host at Regulating AI Podcast, Meindert Kamphuis, Head of the AI Safety & Security Lab at State Inspectorate of Digital Infrastructure, Anna Hakkers, Leader in Cybersecurity | Data Security at Philips and Rob Hockey, Senior Information Security Consultant at Zurich Insurance.This discussion will critically examine the ethical dimensions inherent in the intersection of Gen AI and data science. The panellists will explore the challenges and opportunities surrounding responsible AI deployment, focusing on ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in data-driven decision-making processes.• Presentation: How to Operate Across Different AI Regulatory Approaches and Models by Kerry Sheehan, Head of AI Policy - AI Taskforce at UK:Kerry Sheehan, a renowned expert in AI policy, will discuss how to respond to different regulatory models in the wake of the AI EU act.• Networking Opportunities:The event will feature dedicated networking areas, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share insights, and foster collaborations. In addition, paid attendees, sponsors and exhibitors will get access to the VIP Networking party at the Strandzuid Boathouse on the evening of Day 1 of the expo.Why Attend• Stay Ahead of the Curve: Gain valuable insights into the latest Artificial Intelligence and Big Data trends and how they are shaping the future of business.• Expert Insights: Learn from industry leaders and experts who are at the forefront of technological innovation.• Practical Applications: Discover real-world applications of new technologies and how they can be integrated into your business operations.Registration Information:To register for tickets to the AI and Big Data Expo, please visit the registration link below under event details. You can register for a Free Expo Pass or a get discounted paid ticket to gain additional access to paid stages, the event networking party and event app Event Details:• Date: 1-2 October 2024• Time: 9am 1st October – 4pm 2nd October• Location: RAI, Amsterdam• Registration: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/ticket-types-and-prices/ For more information about AI and Big Data Expo Europe, please visit https://www.ai-expo.net/europe or contact the enquiries inbox at enquiries@ai-expo.net.

AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2023