PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2024 Cayetano leads push to boost Philippines' digital competitiveness with 'Konektadong Pinoy Act' Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday led efforts to enhance the Philippines' digital infrastructure and close the gap with neighboring Southeast Asian countries as he pushed for the swift passage of Senate Bill 2699, more known as the 'Konektadong Pinoy Act.' "Unless we pay attention to this, we will not catch up with our neighbors," Cayetano emphasized in his Senate sponsorship speech on August 5, 2024. "Once magawa natin ito, we will really see the difference of having reliable and affordable connection in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," he added. As chair of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Cayetano reiterated the challenges the Philippines faces in keeping up with its neighbors. A 2024 World Bank report revealed that the Philippines has the most expensive internet in Southeast Asia, yet it still lags behind in speed and reliability compared to countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei. According to Cayetano, this digital gap has hampered productivity across various sectors, affecting not only businesses but all Filipinos, especially students and teachers, who rely on the internet for education, work, and daily activities. "Kung hindi ka magkakaroon nito, don't expect y'ung productivity mo tataas rin," Cayetano said. He further expressed his belief that the country's push for e-governance, which is crucial for streamlining government services and reducing corruption, will not be effective if internet connectivity remains poor and expensive. The 'Konektadong Pinoy Act' aims to update outdated telecommunications rules that have made it difficult to improve internet connectivity in the Philippines. It also focuses on making the internet more affordable, faster, and easier to access. By removing the need for a legislative franchise, the bill simplifies the approval process for telecom companies, making it easier for new players to enter the market and drive competition. This, in turn, is expected to lower costs and improve the quality of services available to consumers. The bill also addresses the efficient management of the radio spectrum, which is essential for expanding coverage and enhancing service quality, particularly in areas that are currently underserved. Additionally, it promotes infrastructure sharing among telecom companies, which helps reduce operational costs and makes it easier to extend services to regions with limited or no connectivity. The senator noted that these steps are needed for closing the digital divide and helping the country compete better in the region. With this measure, Cayetano aims to ensure that the Philippines does not fall further behind in the digital age and can fully harness digitalization to boost economic productivity and inclusivity. "Sa lahat ng nag-contribute sa bill na ito, sa lahat ng authors, all the NGOs, all the advocacy groups, I look forward to discussing this bill. Hopefully itong August matapos natin," he said. Cayetano, isinulong ang 'Konektadong Pinoy Act' para palakasin ang digital competitiveness ng bansa Pinangunahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes ang pagsusumikap na mapabuti ang digital infrastructure ng Pilipinas at mapantayan ang mga kalapit na bansa sa Southeast Asia sa pagsusulong ng Senate bill 2699 o mas kilala bilang 'Konektadong Pinoy Act.' "Unless we pay attention to this, we will not catch up with our neighbors," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang sponsorship speech sa Senado nitong August 5, 2024. "Once magawa natin ito, we will really see the difference of having reliable and affordable connection in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," dagdag niya. Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology, binigyang-diin ng senador ang mga hamon na hinaharap ng Pilipinas sa paghabol sa antas ng internet connectivity sa mga karatig-bansa nito. Sa isang ulat mula sa World Bank nitong taon, lumabas na ang Pilipinas ang may pinakamahal na internet sa Southeast Asia. Sa kabila nito, nahuhuli pa rin ang bansa sa aspeto ng 'speed at reliability' kumpara sa karatig-bansa tulad ng Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, at Brunei. Ayon kay Cayetano, nagdudulot ito ng digital gap na nakakapagpababa ng produktibidad sa iba't ibang sektor, hindi lamang sa mga negosyo kundi pati na rin lahat ng Pilipino na umaasa sa internet para sa pag-aaral, trabaho, at pang araw-araw na gawain. "Kung hindi ka magkakaroon nito, don't expect y'ung productivity mo tataas rin," wika niya. Idiiniin din ng senador na hindi magiging epektibo ang pagtulak ng bansa sa e-governance, na mahalaga para mapabilis ang mga transaksyon at serbisyo ng gobyerno at mabawasan ang korapsyon, kung mananatiling mahina at mahal ang koneksyon sa internet. Layunin ng 'Konektadong Pinoy Act' na i-update ang mga lumang patakaran sa telekomunikasyon na nagpapahirap sa pagpapabuti ng internet connectivity sa Pilipinas. Nakatuon din ito sa pagpapababa ng presyo, pagpapabilis, at pagpapadali ng access sa internet sa bansa. Papasimplehin din ng panukalang ito ang pag-apruba sa mga kumpanya ng telekomunikasyon na nais makapasok sa merkado sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggal ng legislative franchise para mapasigla ang kompetisyon. Tutugunan din ng panukalang batas ang epektibong pamamahala ng radio spectrum, na mahalaga para sa pagpapalawak ng coverage at pagpapabuti ng kalidad ng serbisyo lalo na sa mga lugar na kulang o walang koneksyon. Bukod dito, isinusulong nito ang 'infrastructure sharing' sa pagitan ng mga kumpanya ng telekomunikasyon, na makakatulong sa pagpapababa ng mga gastusin at pagpapadali ng pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa mga rehiyon na may limitadong koneksyon. Ayon kay Cayetano, kailangan ang hakbang na ito upang mapunan ang digital divide at matulungan ang bansa na umangat sa rehiyon. Sa pamamagitan ng hakbang na ito, layunin ni Cayetano na tiyaking hindi maiiwan ang Pilipinas sa digital age at ganap na mapakinabangan ang digitalization para sa pagpapalakas ng ekonomiya at pagkapantay-pantay ng mga oportunidad. "Sa lahat ng nag-contribute sa bill na ito, sa lahat ng authors, all the NGOs, all the advocacy groups, I look forward to discussing this bill. Hopefully itong August matapos natin," wika niya.