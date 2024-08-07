SuccessBooks® Announces Publishing Deal with Gordon Bruner for "The E-Myth Evolution" Co-Authored with Michael E. Gerber

Gordon Bruner

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce a landmark publishing deal with Gordon Bruner, who will be co-authoring the eagerly awaited book, “The E-Myth Evolution,” alongside the legendary business expert Michael E. Gerber and other esteemed professionals from around the globe.

Scheduled for release in Fall 2024, "The E-Myth Evolution" promises to captivate readers with its compelling narratives of resilience and success, featuring transformative stories that challenge common misconceptions in the business world.

About Gordon Bruner:

Gordon Bruner’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and perseverance. Born as the second child in a family of seven in Knoxville, TN, Gordon's early life was characterized by financial constraints, yet rich in love and lessons on resourcefulness. These experiences ingrained in him the importance of adaptability and continuous learning.



Gordon's family moved to Michigan as toddler and moved back to Halls Crossroads, a suburb of Knoxville, TN, during his second-grade year. At the age of 16, he began working at Winn Dixie, a local grocery store, marking the start of his professional journey. Recognizing that traditional schooling was not fulfilling his aspirations, Gordon chose to earn his GED and focus on forging his own path in the working world.



By the age of 28, Gordon had risen to the position of store manager, igniting his entrepreneurial spirit, and leading him to explore various business ventures, including a Little Caesars franchise and a vending machine company. Despite his successes, he felt a deeper purpose was missing.



A pivotal moment in Gordon's life came when he met Larry Hayne, a customer whose persistent nature taught Gordon the invaluable lesson of tenacity. This encounter inspired Gordon to establish VMC Facilities, LLC in January 1998, embarking on a career aligned with his passions.



Gordon found fulfillment in service-oriented roles, delighting in problem-solving and securing contracts with notable establishments such as Ruby Tuesday and Chili's restaurants. Through unwavering determination, he expanded VMC Facilities, LLC's reach across 33 states.



Embracing the ethos of the battle flag motto, "Any fate but submission," Gordon adopted a philosophy of relentless resilience. Despite economic challenges and setbacks, he remained resolute, never surrendering to adversity.



Gordon Bruner embodies the spirit of resilience and unwavering determination. Guided by his mantra, he continues to advance his vision of success, undeterred by challenges.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of "The E-Myth Evolution," inviting readers worldwide to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse insights of Gordon Bruner, Michael E. Gerber, and other leading professionals.