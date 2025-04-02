J ‘ X Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Leadership Playbook' with Jack Canfield

J ‘ X

INVERURIE, ABERDEENSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. J ‘ X joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025.



About J ‘ X:

J ‘ X is a certified Life Mastery Consultant with the Life Mastery Institute, specializing in helping individuals create a life they love. With over 45 years of experience in transformational success principles, J ‘ X has triumphed over personal challenges, using her experiences to create art, music, literature, and design while mentoring others to thrive despite their circumstances.



As Architectural Designer in Residence at Robert Gordon University, she mentored students on both studio work and live architectural projects, including community gardens she devised. J ‘ X has worked in the Scottish Design Centre and exhibited as an artist across the UK. She won the Helen McGregor Award for social housing and has served for over 15 years as a voluntary chair or vice chair of a major housing association, contributing to the design and delivery of an urban village.



J ‘ X is also an accomplished author with five books and a play focused on human potential. She has spoken alongside Cliff Hague, former president of the Royal Town Planning Institute, about the impact of planning on health. Passionate about sustainability, she established the UK’s first SEPA-registered domestic lightbulb and battery recycling centre and visited schools to promote environmental awareness.



Currently, J ‘ X is developing her Garden of Life project, a real garden. Accessible online, for those who feel stuck, especially those in hospital, at home or in an office. A visual moment of reconnection to a place of nature. A breathing space, where art-yoga connects nature and creativity for wellbeing. Her mission is to help others unlock their potential and live their dream lives.



To learn more, visit isobydesign.org.



SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome J ‘ X as a co-author of “The Leadership Playbook”. Stay tuned for the release of this game-changing book, where J ‘ X, alongside Jack Canfield and other visionary contributors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.