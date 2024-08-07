UM organises exhibition on achievements of volunteer teaching project in Guizhou

MACAU, August 7 - Chao Kuang Piu College (CKPC) of the University of Macau (UM) and the Rui Cunha Foundation have jointly organised the exhibition ‘Sunshine in the Mountains’ to showcase the achievements of CKPC’s volunteer teaching project at Gantuan Mei’e Primary School in Congjiang County, Guizhou Province, over the past six years. The exhibition is held at the Rui Cunha Foundation Gallery until 10 August. It aims to deepen the public’s understanding of the living conditions of children in remote mountainous areas and showcase the enthusiasm and dedication of university students in their engagement in social services.

The exhibition is the first public event in celebration of CKPC’s tenth anniversary. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lau Yun Tung, college master of CKPC, said that CKPC’s volunteer teaching project is characterised by long-term commitment and targeted services. The students of the volunteer teaching team have established deep relationships with children in the mountainous areas of Guizhou, and have witnessed the continuous development and progress of the rural areas in Guizhou following the province’s success in combating poverty. He added that the exhibition provides an opportunity for the public to learn about the lives of the children in Guizhou, as well as the efforts and achievements of the volunteer teaching team over the years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of the exhibition. After the ceremony, members of the volunteer teaching team served as docents and took the guests on a tour of the exhibition. The exhibition features photos taken by the volunteer teaching team members, handicrafts, and letters written by the children in Guizhou, which reflect the friendships developed through the volunteer teaching project. The premiere of the documentary, Sunshine in the Mountains, also took place at the event, and members of the volunteer teaching team shared their experiences of volunteer teaching in the mountainous areas of Guizhou.

Guests who attended the ceremony included: Li Yongxian, deputy director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Rui Cunha, founder and president of the Rui Cunha Foundation; and Eliza Lei, senior presenter and programme producer of TDM.