Curiosity Invited Growth Reaches Milestone

Fan Favorite Episode on Curiosity Invited Podcast Surpasses 100K YouTube Views

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Curiosity Invited podcast hosted by David Bryan has reached yet another milestone in its two year success story. This past week the podcast racking up more than 100,000 views on YouTube for a single video conversation with Daryl Davis and Jeff Schoep. Interesting guests are certainly part of the reason for Curiosity Invited’s rising popularity. Davis is a humanitarian activist who deeply believes in the power of respect and conversation to overcome divisions. Schoep, formerly the leader of the National Socialist Movement (American Nazi Party). The video is a conversation host David Bryan had with the two of them together.

But compelling guests alone does not fully explain why CI has grown as it has. Bryan is a skilled conversationalist who has mastered the practice of NOT interviewing. Bryan avoids a “host asks/guest answers” format that sends so many viewers into deep hypnotic trances. Instead, Bryan does his best to have a conversation. Perhaps that’s why CI has attracted prominent and influential guests even in its relatively brief history. Among them, Curiosity Invited has had several visits from LA Mayor, Karen Bass, public artist and muralist, Shepard Fairey, author and Democratic candidate for President, Marianne Williamson, award winning composer, Michael Abels, legendary Los Angeles radio personality, writer, producer, Peter Tilden, and long time activist, Bill Ayers. Lesser known, but nonetheless interesting, Bryan has spoken with, educators, authors, musicians, psychologists, computer software engineers, farmers, entrepreneurs, and film makers, landscapers, chefs, activists of numerous stripes.

Always interesting, it’s as if we are listening to friends catching up with one another, And we always learn something. That is surely the reason Curiosity Invited’s reach continues to expand on all its platforms: YouTube, Spotify, Apple, iHeart Radio, LATalkRadio, etc.

Is Bryan satisfied? “I’m so glad people are learning about the work of Daryl Davis . And everyone ought to know Shepard Fairey’s work… and Michael Abels! And I’m especially pleased to be able to offer lesser known people doing important work a platform to get the word out!”

Can we expect more of the same? “Absolutely! I’m always looking for guests who will open people’s eyes to important work going on in the world. And, of course, I’m still hoping that a few former students will pay me a visit.”

Dakota Johnson and Amanda Gorman are two of the most obviously missing, we pointed out.

“Yes, I know. I’m hoping Dakota decides to pop in one day… like she did at my office door when she was supposed to be in math class.”

I hope Dakota and Amanda are listening. In the meantime, we will keep watching and listening.

Daryl Davis & Jeff Schoep - From Hate and Intolerance to Friendship and Brotherhood