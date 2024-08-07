Gauteng Provincial Legislature on social media video showing Pastor Mboro threatening staff school in Katlehong

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called on Law Enforcement Authorities to act decisively when dealing with the case of Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng.

In a video circulating on social media, Pastor Mboro is seen wielding a panga and violently threatening staff members at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong.

The Committee is appalled by the conduct of Mboro who as a “Pastor” is expected to be displaying the highest ethical and moral standards in society.

The Committee unequivocally condemn any form of violence especially when perpetrated by individuals in positions of trust and spiritual leadership.

No form of action can justify the violent actions of Mboro particularly in a schooling environment where children are expected to be taught in a safe and secure setting.

His violent actions which endangered the safety and wellbeing of others must be condemned as it is unacceptable and represent a gross violation of the trust placed in him as a Pastor in his Community.

The Committee calls on Law Enforcement Authorities to make Mboro’s case a harsh example to anyone who thinks they can act with impunity by threating and endangering the lives of others.

