Minister Siviwe Gwarube engages Police Minister to ensure urgent investigation into the incident at a Katlehong Primary School

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, has engaged the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, to prioritize an urgent investigation into the violent incident that occurred at a school in Katlehong.

The shocking visuals of gun-wielding men with pangas at the school on Monday in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, can never be acceptable.

“This is the kind of violence that should be condemned and prevented in our schools. Educators and learners cannot be expected to perform optimally when they are subjected to the risk of such senseless violence at any moment. It is for this reason that I have engaged with Minister Mchunu, to immediately ensure that the South African Police Services (SAPS) investigates this matter urgently. We need to understand the facts and then ensure appropriate action is taken,” Minister Gwarube said.

Minister Gwarube said the police needed to help answer many questions; however, the first priority was securing the safety of children.

Minister Gwarube has also made contact with the MEC for Education in Gauteng, Mr Matome Chiloane on the matter.

The Gauteng Education Department, working with the principal and governing body of the school, should ensure that appropriate support is provided to affected educators, staff and learners and that effective steps are taken to improve safety at the school.

“Violence in schools is an issue that should concern all of us in South Africa. It requires the active involvement and collaboration of local law enforcement agencies, community policing fora, provincial education officials and indeed school communities. As for the people who perpetrate violence against our learners and educators - we should not rest until they have been apprehended and held accountable for their crimes,” said Minister Gwarube.

School safety is everybody’s business and the Department of Basic Education urges all stakeholders to play their role to stop the violence.

