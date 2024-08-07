Government condemns in the strongest terms violence at Matshediso Primary school in Katlehong

Government condemns in the strongest terms violence displayed by 3 adults at Matshediso Primary school in Katlehong yesterday, 05 August 2024.

Carrying of weapons in the presence of minors and educators is totally unacceptable. This behaviour of exposing children to acts of violence by adults who are supposed to be protecting them displays irresponsibility and total disrespect of the laws of our country.

The swift response by the South African Police Service is commendable and government sends its appreciation to the teachers for their immediate action in trying to protect the children and for reporting the incident to the police.

Government further calls on the public to resist from taking law into their own hands no matter how grave their concerns, and reminds communities that the destruction of property is a criminal activity. Communities are urged to use appropriate structures such as the police or community forums to report any grievance. Communities must work with the police and allow them the space to do their job without any interference.

