Sogavare issues warning on unloading of imports at illegal seaports

The Minister of Finance and Treasury, Manasseh Sogavare has warned importers of goods into Solomon Islands from unloading consignments at undeclared seaport wharves in the country.

The warning becomes effective on 8 August 2024 and is directed to all business houses, licensed Customs Agents, NGOSs, donor partners and individuals in and around Honiara.

This means that goods imported from abroad and transported by ships into Solomon Islands will only be unloaded at any of the three declared international seaports, namely the two Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) ports in Honiara and at Noro (Western Province) and Leroy Wharf port at Ranadi, East Honiara.

This follows the Ministers instructions, dated 29th July 2024, to the Comptroller of Customs not to allow the unloading of any imported goods from abroad, and transported by ships into Solomon Islands at any sufferance wharves, either at Ranadi industrial area, or elsewhere in the country.

The Ministers instructions is to ensure all imported items from abroad and shipped into the country are thoroughly monitored, checked and recorded. The action is also consistent with the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) policy objectives for the Ministry of Finance & Treasury.

While the Ministry of Finance and Treasury acknowledges the Comptrollers discretionary powers under Section 2 of the Customs Act (CAP.121), the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) is also conscious of the potential loss of government revenues through lack of proper checking of unloaded imported goods at sufferance wharfs.

The action was also taken to address concerns over the possibility of illegal and unwanted items entering the country through such means. In terms of exports, the GNUT maintains the current practice of loading only round logs and mineral related products for exports at sufferance wharfs, as and when the need arises.

The GNUT is aware that there are weaknesses in our system of checking the loading of round logs for exports at sufferance wharves in the country. The government is closely monitoring the use of sufferance wharfs around the country for loading of round logs for exports, and will take necessary actions to centralise the export of round logs from selected wharves as part of its revenue enhancement measures when required.

The GNUT is also concerned that some companies have built sufferance wharfs at Ranadi and Henderson seafront areas without obtaining any environmental impact assessment (EIA) report and formal development consent from responsible authorities.

Wharf and port development and associated supporting infrastructures or facilities are “prescribed development” in terms of section 16 of the Environment Act 1998. Wharf or port development is also a category 9 development regarded as public works under the act. Hence, it is a statutory requirement under section 19(1)(b) of the Environment Act for a development consent be obtained from the Director of Environment before commencement of such a development.

While GNUT recognises the importance of business development to grow the economy and provide employment opportunities for our growing populations, it is also important that companies wishing to engage in such development projects also comply with the country’s laws. The Ministry is also aware that both the Honiara City and Guadalcanal Province Planning Boards have not approved or issued proper business licenses for the operation of such facilities.

The Ministry of Finance and Treasury also wish to confirm that the Minister of Infrastructure Development (MID), by virtue of Section 4 of the Ports Act (CAP.161), has also declared Leroy Wharf at Ranadi, East Honiara as another wharf to provide international seaport services for the Honiara business community, and for the country as a whole to compliment the services provided by the SIPA ports in Honiara and at Noro, Western Province. This declaration was made in Legal Notice No.87 and No. 88, dated 18th December 2023.

Both SIPA and Solfish Company Ltd that owns Leroy Wharf Port are also informed about the Ministers instructions on the need to ensure imported goods and items from abroad that are transported by ships are only unloaded at any of the country’s three international seaports.

The Ministry of Finance and Treasury will closely monitor the implementation of the Ministers instructions and will take appropriate measures to correct any wilful deviations, accordingly.

MOFT Press