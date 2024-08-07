Choiseul Province Welcomes Consultation on procedures for Planned Relocation

Choiseul Province has welcomed recent consultations on Standing Operating Procedures (SOP) for Planned Relocation of displaced persons.

Deputy Premier Lincoln Galo last week welcomed the consultation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Planned Relocation, emphasizing the importance of this initiative for Choiseul Province and the entire nation.

“On behalf of the people of Choiseul, we pledge our support towards this national agenda and are grateful that our province is being consulted. We have a lot to share from our experiences, and we believe the country must be informed on this issue as it is critical, affecting the life, culture, and people who are displaced and those who will eventually host them,” Deputy Premier Galo stated.

He reiterated the necessity of making this a national priority, stressing that the issue of planned relocation extends beyond regional concerns and must be addressed at the highest levels of government.

“The relocation of communities threatened by climate change and disaster events is not just a provincial issue but a national one that requires coordinated efforts and robust policies. The lives, culture, and well-being of our people are at stake, and it is imperative that the government allocates the necessary resources and attention to develop and implement effective relocation strategies. By doing so, we can ensure the safety and resilience of our communities in the face of growing environmental challenges,” Deputy Premier Galo emphasized.

This consultation is part of the project “Strengthening Resilience against Disaster and Climate Change Related Fragility in Solomon Islands”, implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

As part of this initiative, IOM, in collaboration with the national government, including the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey (MLHS), the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC), and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM), and with technical support from consultancy outfit Allen & Clarke, is developing SOPs on Planned Relocation for Solomon Islands.

The SOPs will help the Government to operationalize Planned Relocation Guidelines that were developed with support from IOM and endorsed by Cabinet in 2022.

To create effective SOPs, IOM is gathering data from six communities across the Solomon Islands.

The team has completed consultation in Savo, Kuila, and was conducting consultations in Taro, the provincial capital of Choiseul Province last week. IOM will also organize consultations at the national level to further help shape the development of the SOPs.

Focus Group Discussion with men in Savo

Key Informant Interview with community leader in Savo

Focus Group Discussion with women in Savo, Kuila

OPMC Press