RSIPF EOD Team successfully completes operation in Western Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) team has successfully concluded a significant operation in the Western Province recently.

Director of the EODD Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “The team safely located and removed more than 100 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) that have posed a threat to local communities for many years.”

This operation was completed over a period of just eight days with no harm caused to anyone in the operation areas and communities commend the EODD team for their neat and well-done job.

The RSIPF EODD extends its gratitude to the communities for their continued support and cooperation in reporting these dangerous UXOs. Their assistance helped the team identify and safely remove these hazardous materials.

Director Tunuki says, “The EODD Team is preparing to return in September along with the multilateral EOD military teams from other countries to conduct more UXO operations aimed at further reducing the UXO threat across the Solomon Islands.”

PC Tusa and PC Wesley inspecting UXO’s recovered during the Operation

PC Talo conducts an assessment of a UXO in Munda

RSIPF Press