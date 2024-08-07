Villar C: Las Piñas holds 17th Waterlily Festival

PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2024 Las Piñas holds 17th Waterlily Festival Following its commitment to reinforce taking care of and conserving the environment, Las Piñas held its Waterlily Festival again, now in its 17th year. Through the festival, its founder, Senator Cynthia Villar, wants to continue instilling awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability for future generations. "Through this Waterlily Festival, we are able to showcase the city's deep love for the environment as a giver of life and livelihood," stressed Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. The celebration of the 17th Las Piñas Waterlily Festival on August 6, 2024, was staged at the Villar Coliseum, Las Piñas City. The highlight of the festival was the announcement of the winners of the Ms. Waterlily Pageant 2024 and the "Sayaw Kabataan para sa Kalikasan." The Ms Waterlily 2024 was awarded to Lois Vivien Garce from Brgy. Talon 5 taking home a crown, sash, trophy and a cash prize of P30,000. The other winners are; Irish Silades from Brgy. Almanza Dos whon won the 1st prize, and she got a trophy,sash and P20,000 cash. The 2rd runner -up went to Micha Selena Rayo of on the Brgy.Zapote. She received a sash,trophy and P10,000 cash. Designer Nash Leeho who created the gown of Ms Talon 5 grabbed the Best Designer award and received P10,000 cash prize from Villar. The winners in dancing competition and their prizes were : Brgy Elias Aldana, grand champion which got trophy and P30,000 cash; Brgy Talon Singko,first runner-up with trophy and P20,000 cash and Brgy. Pilar with trophy and P10,000 cash. Barangay Talon singko was also awarded for Best in Costume and received P10,000 cash prize. Special awards were also given to Barangays Talon Uno, Manuyo Uno, BF International/CAA, and Ilaya, which each received a P5,000 cash prize. The contestants in the beauty pageant and dancing competition all dressed in costumes made from water lilies and other recyclable materials. For many years, waterlilies caused flooding in Las Piñas until Villar, then Las Pinas Representative, started the "Sagip Ilog Program" to rehabilitate the Las Pinas-Zapote River. Truckloads of waterlilies collected were then turned into baskets, trays, mats, hampers, slippers, chests, and lampshades. It became a source of livelihood among the Las Piñeros since then. Las Pinas, idinaos ang 17th Waterlily Festival SANHI ng pangakong palakason ang pangangalaga at panatiliin ang kapaligiran, muling nagdaos ang Las Pinas ng Waterlily Festival, na ngayon ay nasa ika-17 taon na. Sa pamamagitan ng festival, nais ng founder nito na si Senator Cynthia Villar na patuloy na pukawin ang kaalaman ng lahat sa kahalagahan ng environmental sustainability para sa daratong na henerasyon. "Through this Waterlily Festival, we are able to showcase the city's deep love for the environment as giver of life and livelihood," giit ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. Idinaos ang pagdiriwanf ng 17th Las Piñas Waterlily Festival noong August 6, 2024 Villar Coliseum, Las Piñas City. Itinampok sa festival ang paghirang sa mga nanalo sa Ms. Waterlily Pageant 2024 at "Sayaw Kabataan para sa Kalikasan. " Ang Ms Waterlily 2024 ay iginawad kay Lois Vivien Garce mula sa Brgy. Ang Talon 5 ay nag-uwi ng Crown, sash, trophy at cash prize na P30,000. Ang iba pang mga nanalo ay sina; Irish Silades mula sa Brgy. Almanza Dos na nanalo ng 1st prize, siya ay nakakuha ng trophy,sash at P20,000 cash. Ang 2rd runner-up ay napunta kay Micha Selena Rayo mula sa Brgy.Zapote, at nakatanggap ng sash, trophy at P10,000 cash. Ang designer na si Nash Leeho na gumawa ng gown ni Ms Talon 5 ay nakakuha ng Best Designer award at nakatanggap ng plaque at P10,000 cash prize mula kay Villar . Ang mga nanalo sa dancing competition at ang kanilang mga premyo ay : Brgy Elias Aldana, grand champion na nakakuha ng trophy at P30,000 cash; Brgy. Talon Singko, first runner-up na may trophy at P20,000 cash at Brgy. Pilar na may trophy at P10,000 cash. Ang Barangay Talon singko ang nakakuha ng Best in Costume at nakatanggap ng P5,000 cash prize. Binigyan din ng special awards ang Barangay Talon Uno, Manuyo Uno, BF International/CAA, at Ilaya, na tig-P5,000 cash prize. Nakasuot ang mga lumahok sa beauty pageant at dancing competition na mga kasuotang gamit ang waterlilies at iba pang recyclable materials. Sa maraming nakalipas ba taon, naging sanhi ng pagbaha ang waterlilies hanggang simulan ni Villar na noo'y Las Pinas Representative, ang "Sagip Ilog Program" upang ayusin ang Las Pinas-Zapote River. Ang mga trak trak na waterlilies na nakolekya ay ginawang baskets, trays, mats, hampers, slippers, chests at lampshades, na lumikha na din ng kabuhayan sa mga Las Piñeros.