Zero-Emission Aircraft Global Market 2024 To Reach $44.01 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.8%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The zero-emission aircraft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.82 billion in 2023 to $24.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental regulations, advancements in electric propulsion, increased concerns about climate change, public awareness and pressure, demonstration projects.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The zero-emission aircraft market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $44.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market demand for sustainable travel, government funding for green aviation, transition to urban air mobility, global air travel recovery, standardization of regulations, emergence of sustainable aviation fuels.

Growth Driver Of The Zero-Emission Aircraft Market

The increasing stringency of the emission regulations is expected to propel the growth of the zero-emission aircraft market going forward. Stringency on aircraft emission regulations refers to the degree of strictness or severity of rules and policies that aim to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful substances that originate from aircraft. Zero-emission aircraft propulsion systems produce no emissions during operation due to hydrogen-powered engines, including greenhouse gases and other harmful pollutants.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the zero-emission aircraft market include AeroDelft, Airbus SE, Bye Aerospace, Eviation Aircraft, Joby Aviation, Lilium GmbH, Wright Electric, Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Major companies operating in the zero-emission aircraft market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to investigate possible applications for superconducting technologies. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Type: Turboprop Rear Bulkhead, Turbofan System, Blended Wing Body

2) By Source: Hydrogen, Electric, Solar

3) By Range: Short-Haul, Medium-Haul, Long-Haul

4) By Technology: Electric Motor Technology, Fuel Cell Technology, Hydrogen Fuel Storage, Power Management And Distribution Technology, Other Technology

5) By Application: Passenger Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the zero-emission aircraft market in 2023. The regions covered in the zero-emission aircraft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Definition

Zero-emission aircraft refers to aircraft that produce no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, such as carbon dioxide or methane. A zero-emission aircraft provides a sustainable alternative to conventional aircraft, reducing air travel's carbon footprint.

